KKH to conduct review after S'pore mother writes of 'painful' experience bringing her son to hospital

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) will review the signage leading to the hospital and around its children's emergency department.

In a statement sent to Mothership, chief operating officer Alson Goh wrote that the hospital deeply appreciated the feedback of Juliana Goh, a mother who shared her "horrendous and painful" experience of bringing her 11-year-old son, who later passed away, to KKH.

Acknowledging Juliana's concerns, Alson extended the hospital's condolences and said they had been in touch with the family to address their concerns.

Juliana had written about her trouble locating the entrance to the hospital's A&E department which photos show was obscured by white tentage.

The family eventually went to the Urgent O&G Centre instead.

"Visibility of the entrance is critical, what I know was we lost two minutes of precious time," she wrote in a post on Facebook.

"Our communication can be improved"

Juliana also shared about the "lack of empathy" she experienced while her son was recieving treatment and described how only one caregiver was allowed to be in the ICU at a time.

"There was more than just this unhappy experience we encountered in the ICU, many more that built up our frustration and anxiety."

According to Alson, KKH's staff were "prompt" in transferring Juliana's son to the emergency department before he was admitted into the Children's Intensive Care Unit.

He also said that the visitation policy was in line with existing Covid-19 guidelines.

"While we had made exceptional provisions to Children's ICU visitation in light of the condition of (Juliana's) son, we do acknowledge that our communication can be improved."

