Back

S'pore woman whose son, 11, passed away, calls on KKH to improve attending to those seeking help

KKH has said that it will be raising the feedback to its senior management.

Jane Zhang | September 21, 2020, 01:13 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A woman shared her "horrendous and painful" experience of bringing her 11-year-old son, who later passed away, to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on Aug. 24.

She highlighted a number of issues that she and her family faced, such as wasting time because they could not locate the A&E entrance, and said that there was "simply no EMPATHY" in the customer experience.

Couldn't find A&E entrance

In a Facebook post on Sep. 16, Juliana Goh wrote that she brought her son to KKH early in the morning of Aug. 24, after he lost consciousness.

Upon reaching at 4:35am, Goh said that they had trouble locating the A&E entrance.

Instead, they stopped at the more prominently-lit entrance to the Urgent O&G Centre, which is a 24-hour walk-in centre for women with urgent obstetric and gynaecological conditions.

When they couldn't find the A&E entrance, they went to the Urgent O&G Centre instead. Photo via J's Facebook post.

Goh stated that they later found out there was a security barrier placed in front of the driveway leading to the A&E entrance, and that the entrance to the Children's Emergency was blocked by tentage.

The security barrier in front of road leading to the A&E entrance. Photo via J's Facebook post.

Tentage in front of the Children's A&E entrance. Photo via J's Facebook post.

Speaking with Mothership, Goh stated that the barrier is directly in front of the driveway towards to the entrance, and that the tentage is after the barrier.

She stated that the tentage is still present at its location, as it is being used for Covid-19 purposes.

1 to 2 minutes lost

At the Urgent O&G centre, a nurse then placed Goh's unconscious son onto a wheelchair and brought him to the A&E, "running as fast as she could".

This took about one or two minutes, according to Goh.

"Visibility of the entrance is critical," Goh wrote, and because they couldn't find the A&E entrance, they "lost [two minutes] of precious time".

When they reached the A&E, Goh's son's pulse could not be located, and he had to be resuscitated.

Both parents couldn't enter ICU

The mother claimed the problems continued even after her son entered the ICU.

The system apparently only allowed one caretaker per patient in the ICU at a time, and if the other parent wanted to enter at the same time, it required a manual override of the system.

However, this process took quite a bit of time, and Goh alleged that there were some times when she waited 10 minutes.

She gave another example, more than one week after her son was warded in the ICU, when the ICU doctor called them back.

However, they found that they were not able to both enter the ICU, and ended up needing to have a security guard use his own access for one of their entries.

Later that evening, their son passed away.

"Every second count[s]," Goh wrote in her Facebook post.

She urged KKH to look into improving the customer experience at KKH:

"I do not wish for other caregivers to encounter similar painful experiences while they are already worried about their loved ones.

The least we as caregivers could ask for is EMPATHY."

Goh's post is available here:

KKH responds

On Sep. 17, Goh commented on her post with an update, to share that KKH had contacted her about her experience.

According to Goh, KKH informed her that they will be bringing up her concerns with the hospital's senior management.

Comment screenshot via Facebook / Juliana Goh.

KKH's Facebook page also replied to her comment, thanking her for her feedback.

Comment screenshot via Facebook / Juliana Goh.

Responding to Mothership's queries about the situation and the purpose of the white tent located in front of the A&E entrance, a spokesperson for KKH said:

"KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital is aware of the post and has reached out to the family."

Top photo via Facebook / Juliana Goh. 

China's first 10 female army pilots recently completed first solo flights

High-flying young women.

September 21, 2020, 05:26 PM

Changi Airport praised for allowing homeless to take shelter in lounge

Most of the homeless were men in their 50s and 60s.

September 21, 2020, 04:37 PM

31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 21, none from community

Update for Sep. 21.

September 21, 2020, 03:43 PM

'People still need to eat': Masterchef S'pore contestant sells 200 bowls of mee hoon kueh daily

Stories of Us: Having worked with restaurants and chefs in Singapore, Aaron Wong tells us why he chose to open a small mee hoon kueh hawker stall in the midst of a pandemic.

September 21, 2020, 03:31 PM

S'pore otters killed billionaire Sir James Dyson's fish

Sir James said he liked Singapore, and called it a well-run country.

September 21, 2020, 03:31 PM

Uniqlo S'pore to launch Doraemon collection on Oct. 5

Dora-chan~

September 21, 2020, 03:29 PM

India reopens Taj Mahal after 6 months despite rising Covid-19 cases

Visitors will be divided into two shifts.

September 21, 2020, 03:11 PM

1-for-1 selected venti-sized drinks at Starbucks S'pore all day, till Sep. 24, 2020

Yum.

September 21, 2020, 03:03 PM

Smoker in Bedok HDB flat gets water poured on him by disgruntled neighbour upstairs

Was she maybe hoping to somehow extinguish the cigarettes?

September 21, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man narrowly escapes death twice after car rear-ends stationary van in middle of S'pore expressway

Close shave.

September 21, 2020, 01:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.