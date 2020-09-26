Back

Trailer overturns on Kranji Expressway, causes 5-hour jam stretching to Choa Chu Kang

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries.

Jane Zhang | September 26, 2020, 01:52 PM

On Friday (Sep. 25) afternoon, a trailer tipped over on Kranji Expressway (KJE), at the slip road exiting toward Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

According to photos posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the trailer was on its side, with sand scattered all over the road around it.

The tractor truck part of the trailer laid diagonally across two lanes of the road.

Photo via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

Blocked off traffic for several kilometres

According to photos and a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, the accident blocked off traffic, and caused quite a jam.

Photo via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

Photo via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

Photo screenshot from video via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

According to updates by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the BKE exit was closed starting around 1:15pm.

Five hours later, at 6pm on Friday (Sep. 25), LTA reported that the exit was still closed, and that traffic was congested until Choa Chu Kang Way exit.

The distance between the BKE Exit on KJE and Choa Chu Kang Way Exit is 3.6 kilometres.

One person had minor injuries

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident around 1pm on Sep. 25.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, and subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

Earlier this year in June, a Malaysian-registered lorry containing crates of chickens also overturned on the KJE near the BKE exit.

Top photos via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

