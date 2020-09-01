Back

Green roof at Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant near Tanjong Rhu now open for exercise & picnics

New exercise spot between East Coast Park and Gardens by the Bay.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 01, 2020, 05:15 PM

A new green roof at the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant near Tanjong Rhu has opened to the public -- and giving Marina Barrage a run for its money.

From Sept. 1, 2020, access to the green roof is open to the public for exercising and having picnics.

Cycling, kite flying & pets not permitted though

As the desalination plant's treatment facilities are underground, it frees up 20,000 sqm (or three football fields) of open green rooftop space for community activities and recreation.

At the same time, the green roof reduces the urban heat island effect.

This effect can be explained by warmer temperatures in an urban area, like a HDB estate with roads and vehicles, as compared to cooler temperature in rural or greener spaces, such as Pulau Ubin.

Before you head down to the green roof at the desalination plant with your family or friends, in groups no larger than five people, it is good to note that quite a few things are not permitted at the space.

As the desalination plant is along the flight path of Paya Lebar airbase, kite flying is not permitted.

Bicycles are not allowed in the plant, but can be parked at the promenade.

Here are some things are not permitted at the space, according to the desalination plant's website:

  • No cycling, skateboarding, skating or scootering

  • No pets allowed

  • No flying model aircrafts – flying of drones requires an approval permit from CAAS.

  • No kite flying or ball games

  • No smoking, open fires, barbecues, or any other flammable activities

  • No camping

  • No motorised vehicles

  • No feeding birds

  • No releasing of animals

In addition, it is good to take note that there are no food and drinks on sale at the plant.

Space will be restricted to a maximum of 100 pax

While the space can accommodate over 500 individuals, the green roof at Singapore’s fourth desalination plant will be restricted to admit up to 100 people at any one time, due to safe management measures.

If the space is overcrowded, it may be temporarily closed for one hour or longer.

For the safety of all visitors, scanning of the Safe Entry QR code at the main entrance is mandatory.

There will be Safe Distancing Ambassadors on duty to ensure that members of the public wear their masks, keep to groups of five, and observe safe distancing of at least one metre.

Address

Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant

Opening hours

8am to 9pm daily (last entry at 8pm)

