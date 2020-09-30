You can kayak in 'ulu' mangroves along Sungei Simpang near Sembawang

[Editor’s note on Sep. 30, 4pm: Kayaking with PAssion WaVe @Sembawang at Sungei Simpang is currently unavailable. We’ve updated the article with information provided by People Association’s PAssion WaVe.]

With travel plans held off indefinitely during the pandemic, people are turning to exploring different parts of Singapore.

While some choose to cycle, run or hike, some might choose to kayak instead.

Instead of kayaking in the Kallang River, there are other natural spaces, such as mangroves to kayak in.

Sungei Simpang: a quiet mangrove paradise

Tucked away near Sembawang are the mangroves of Sungei Simpang, which can be accessed by kayak from Sembawang Park.

The two-way trip to and fro Sembawang Park and Sungei Simpang is about seven-and-a-half kilometres of kayaking and took half the day (including a snack break halfway through the session).

The mangroves were full of wildlife, such as brahminy kites (a type of raptor), herons, peacock anemones and we even got to see an atlas moth laying eggs on a leaf of a tree in the mangroves:

Here's what kayaking in the lush green mangroves look like:

When you reach Sungei Simpang, you can enjoy the view of mangroves, without any sounds from roads or the sight of buildings, such as skyscraper.

At this point, you can pretend that you're not in Singapore.

It's an easy route for beginners, and even families with children.

These interesting mud lobster mounds we chanced upon are built by a large shrimp that can grow up to 30cm long, according to Wildsingapore.

Just the beautiful sight of a fig tree and its aerial roots dangling over the river:

Visit it before it disappears?

Like some other non-protected green spaces in Singapore, the area near Sembawang and Yishun does not have any legal protection.

Under the 2019 Master Plan by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the area has been marked as a "reserve site".

According to URA, a reserve site is an area where "the specific use of which has yet to be determined".

Since the future is uncertain, maybe it's a good time to visit the mangroves before it might be developed into something else.

If you're keen on kayaking in Sungei Simpang and you don't have your own kayak, you can go on a guided trip with instructors with Kayakasia.

It costs S$95 per person for a half-day session with Kayakasia, and kayaks, life jackets and snacks are provided.

No kayaking certification is required if you're going with Kayakasia.

PAssion WaVe @ Sembawang also runs a programme called the Mangrove Discovery Series where participants can explore the mangroves, but this is currently not available.

If you're thinking of renting kayaks at PAssion WaVe @ Sembawang, please note that you are not permitted to paddle in the mangroves on your own or in a group.

You can stay updated on their programmes here.

