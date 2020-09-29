'I thought about killing my own son': Kate Pang opens up about postpartum depression

Actress Kate Pang has some postpartum advice for people around new mothers: Look out for them and offer support.

The 37-year-old, who is a mother to six-year-old Aden and four-year-old Avery, wrote an Instagram post on September 29 detailing her experience with postpartum depression.

The portion below is a translation of Pang's post which was written in Mandarin.

Raising kids is such a blessing, but there are also plenty of tears that no one sees.

I remember when Aden was born, I moved to my sister's place and didn't engage a confinement nanny because we wanted to save money. Andie (husband) was filming in Malaysia.

During my confinement, I was suffering daily because Aden would cry for milk every hour. However, I didn't have so much milk to give. Each round of breastfeeding would take up 40 minutes. It wasn't easy to put him to sleep. Whenever he slept, I could catch my breath, eat something, get ready to rest — only for him to wake up again.

Getting two hours of uninterrupted sleep was impossible. The only three days I had proper rest was when Aden was warded for three days for jaundice. But after he was discharged, I couldn't produce enough breast milk. My nipples were also inflamed and bleeding. Each time I breastfed and showered, I was filled with fear. Those who have never suffered from cracked nipples will never understand how painful it is. I also suffered from haemorrhoids during Aden's birth which prevented me from sitting down properly for my meals.

I remember one night when Aden started crying again. Why was he crying? I don't know. I was so tired. I only remember that I had one thought in my mind: If I threw him ruthlessly against the wall, all of this suffering would end. I actually thought of killing my own son.

I screamed. My sister ran over from her room and asked me what happened. I broke down and said I couldn't stand it anymore. She quickly grabbed Aden away from me and tried to calm him down. I was left alone in my room crying, and not knowing why my life seemed so out of control.

The following month, I went through this with my sister's support. I also went online and even called other mothers to find out how they dealt with postpartum depression. I sought help from breast milk groups and was finally able to breastfeed Aden successfully. Soon, I was also able to better adapt to my son's routine and control my emotions. I was finally able to see the light.

This is only an interlude in the entire process of parenting. I have managed to reach the other side, but I believe there are many mothers who are still in the abyss of depression. And there are those who have no way of coming out — this is an outcome that we don't want to see.

Please pay serious attention to postpartum depression. Please pay attention to the mothers around you. Not every mother will scream for help like I did. A sudden withdrawal and silence can also be a cry for help.

I pray that every mother can experience the joys and the pain that their children will bring them, they are all little interludes in life.

Let's put in the effort! We can do it!