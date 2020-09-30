Joy Luck Teahouse opening 2nd outlet at Bugis Junction after long queues for egg tarts at ION Orchard

About two months after its arrival in Singapore, Joy Luck Teahouse will be opening its second outlet at Bugis Junction on Oct. 2, 2020.
The Hong Kong cafe-style kiosk saw long queues at its flagship store in ION Orchard for their famous egg tarts.
Other items at Joy Luck include curry fishballs, bolo buns, and milk tea.
Now, the new outlet (also a kiosk) will offer Chee Cheong Fun, served in the form of a traditional street-snack.
The rice rolls come with condiments of soya sauce, sesame peanut sauce, sweet sauce, and chilli sauce.
Details
Address:
#B1-K25 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021
Operating Hours: 9am to 10pm, daily
Opens Oct. 2, 2020
