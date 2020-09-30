Back

Joy Luck Teahouse opening 2nd outlet at Bugis Junction after long queues for egg tarts at ION Orchard

Mandy How | September 30, 2020, 11:23 AM

About two months after its arrival in Singapore, Joy Luck Teahouse will be opening its second outlet at Bugis Junction on Oct. 2, 2020.

Photo via Joy Luck Teahouse

The Hong Kong cafe-style kiosk saw long queues at its flagship store in ION Orchard for their famous egg tarts.

Photo via Brand Cellar/IG

Photo via Brand Cellar/IG

Other items at Joy Luck include curry fishballs, bolo buns, and milk tea.

Now, the new outlet (also a kiosk) will offer Chee Cheong Fun, served in the form of a traditional street-snack.

The rice rolls come with condiments of soya sauce, sesame peanut sauce, sweet sauce, and chilli sauce.

Photo via Joy Luck Teahouse

Photo via Joy Luck Teahouse

Photo via Joy Luck Teahouse

Details

Address:

#B1-K25 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021

Operating Hours: 9am to 10pm, daily

Opens Oct. 2, 2020

Top image via @weiduo18 on Instagram, Joy Luck Teahouse

