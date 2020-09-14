Back

Josephine Teo: Majority of job opportunities in precision engineering industry are PMET jobs

Salaries for PMET roles range from S$1,500 to S$6,000.

Matthias Ang | September 14, 2020, 04:27 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Since April of this year, 270 companies within the precision engineering industry have offered 1,500 opportunities for job-seekers, Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said in a jobs situation report on Sep. 14.

The majority of these opportunities are jobs and eight out of 10 of these jobs are specifically for PMET roles, such as Product Engineer and Quality Assurance Inspector, she added.

This job creation is part of the industry's growth for 2020, from January to July, by 11.4 per cent, compared to the same period in 2019.

In total, the industry employs more than one-fifth of the 473,000 workers within Singapore's manufacturing sector.

Salaries for PMET roles range from S$1,500 to S$6,000

Teo further stated that the salaries for the PMET roles ranged from S$1,500 for entry-level roles to S$6,000 for roles which require more experience and skills in-demand.

In addition, job-seekers should not hold the impression that the precision engineering industry only seeks profiles with technical skills, and therefore choose not to search for such roles on the assumption that they lack the necessary experience.

Here, Teo pointed to the presence of career conversion programmes for those new to the industry and highlighted that thus far, more than 260 jobseekers had found jobs in the industry through schemes such as the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programmes.

This includes Workforce Singapore’s career conversion programmes which in turn includes Professional Conversion Programmes for PMETs, and Place-and-Train programmes for non-PMETs.

Companies that supply Covid-19-related equipment have seen growth

As for companies that have grown during this period, Teo stated that they were:

  • Companies that supply parts for Covid-19 related equipment, such as diagnostic kits and ventilators;

  • Companies supplying components for tech appliances related to workers telecommunting, and

  • Robotics and sensor companies which provide digital solutions for reducing manpower while still functioning at normal capacity.

In stressing the importance of manufacturing sector in general, Teo stated:

"We see manufacturing as still being one of the key pillars of our economy contributing significantly to our GDP.

We see it as providing good jobs for Singaporeans, both PMETs and non-PMETs, and we also see opportunities for future growth. This is why we want to make these opportunities known to job-seekers, so that you will consider them and find the help that is available to help you transit to these opportunities."

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo by Steve Vance via Flickr

Japanese-style dessert bar at Bugis crafts quirky cakes that look too good to be eaten

Aesthetics.

September 15, 2020, 09:13 AM

Jackie Chan, 66, fell into water & disappeared for 45 seconds while filming action movie 'Vanguard'

The jet ski hit a big rock while making a sharp turn.

September 15, 2020, 01:26 AM

Famous Teochew Meat Puff to open permanent stall in Woodlands from Sep. 17, 2020

Gotta travel for the good stuff.

September 15, 2020, 12:52 AM

Real estate agent couple dance & wear ethnic Indian clothing to sell HDB flat to minorities

The couple has since apologised and said that it was 'insensitive' of them to allow the 'inappropriate event' to occur.

September 14, 2020, 11:30 PM

Queensway Shopping Centre Anytime Fitness visited 4 times by Covid-19 cases during infectious period

September 14 update.

September 14, 2020, 11:09 PM

S'pore durian brand selling auspicious S$888 premium Truffle Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake with 5-layer gold foil & 24k gold bar

If you are looking for mooncakes that taste rich.

September 14, 2020, 07:58 PM

PAP Aljunied GRC ex-candidate Victor Lye Facebook account hacked by Vietnamese live sellers

Keep your passwords safe.

September 14, 2020, 07:26 PM

S'pore Sports Hub to reopen venues including OCBC Arena & skate park

Progressively reopening from Sep. 14.

September 14, 2020, 06:09 PM

Power bank that wasn't charging explodes beside sleeping woman in Tampines condo, catches fire

She eventually put out the fire by herself and went back to sleep.

September 14, 2020, 06:00 PM

Man, 56, arrested & to be charged with murder after beating up another man at Beach Road

Investigations are ongoing.

September 14, 2020, 04:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.