Josephine Teo holds back tears during Parliament speech, says MOM will help workers bounce back

Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo turned emotional on Sep. 1 in Parliament, as she wrapped up a speech on job anxieties among Singaporeans.

In the conclusion of her speech, Teo cited the stories of three workers whom she had interacted with, who had either received help from various job-related schemes, or shared their concerns with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

This drew her subsequent statement, delivered in a teary tone:

"Please know that you too are always in our hearts. However long this storm lasts, MOM will walk the journey together with you. However tough it may be, we will help you bounce back."

MOM hears the concerns of PMETs in their 40s and 50s

Acknowledging that the Covid-19 pandemic had placed stress on Singapore's workforce, Teo added that the government understood the anxieties of PMETs in their 40s and 50s, as well as their concerns about fair treatment and opportunities.

She added, "We also appreciate the need to keep supporting workers who earn less to grow their incomes over time and address income inequality."

She then stated that the three workers "remind the MOM team what our work is about."

"We are always here, listening to their struggles, thinking deeply about the support they need, recognising the constraints, adjusting policies in their best interests, finding better ways to protect them against unfair practices and ultimately, helping them get onto the path of growth in their work lives that they so deserve."

Top image screenshot from CNA