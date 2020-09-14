Johor looking to build S$9.9 million air-conditioned Causeway pedestrian walkway

The Malaysian state government of Johor is awaiting approval from the federal government for the allocation of RM30 million (S$9.9 million) to construct a 350m pedestrian walkway at the Causeway, both The New Straits Times and The Star reported.

The Johor State Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Mohd Solihan Badri, stated that RM15 million (S$4.9 million) had originally been sought for the project.

However, the amount had been increased after the walkway was redesigned to include a roof, escalators and air-conditioning.

The proposal had been submitted at an unspecified time earlier in the year.

He further stated that it will end at the border of Singapore.

Solihan: Singapore has asked for the design of the walkway for their own proposal

However, Singapore consulate officials have also reportedly expressed interest in the walkway and requested its design for submission here, so as to extend the walkway, Solihan was further quoted by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) as stating.

He added that the Singapore government was also keen to help reduce congestion on the Causeway and that the consulate officials had been informed of the proposed walkway two months ago.

In addition, Singapore had also been concerned about the pedestrians who had to walk across the Causeway, estimated to be in the hundreds prior to Malaysia enforcing its Movement Control Order (MCO) over Covid-19, he said, according to Bernama.

Solihan also pointed out that pedestrians are actually not allowed to walk along the Causeway, although no action has been taken yet.

Top photo by Andrew Koay