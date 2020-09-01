Free entry for 2 to Jewel's Canopy Park with any spend until Sep. 30, 2020

Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport is offering free entry for two until Sep. 30, 2020.

For reference, admission tickets usually cost S$4.50 each.

Free entry for 2 to Canopy Park

This promotion is only valid if you spend any amount of money at Jewel, and is limited to the first 500 redemptions daily.

To redeem the free entry, one will have to flash their Jewel receipt at the Canopy Park entrance on level 5.

Here's what you can expect from the Canopy Park:

Discovery Slides

Topiary Park

Reopening of Sanrio-themed playground & The [email protected]

Changi Airport will also be reopening two of its attractions.

The Sanrio-themed children's playground and [email protected] will reopen from Sep. 4.

Sanrio-themed children's playground

The Sanrio-themed children's playground is located at Basement 2 of Changi Airport's Terminal 3 and is said to be the first in any airport in Asia.

The [email protected]

The [email protected] is the tallest slide in an airport.

It is 12 metres tall or about four storeys high and is located at Terminal 3 in Changi Airport.

Changi Rewards members can get up to 10 free rides on the slide by flashing their loyalty card.

Here's a POV of the slide in case you were wondering how it works:

Cool.

Top image from Changi Airport & @andrew_toh on Instagram.