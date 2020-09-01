Back

Free entry for 2 to Jewel's Canopy Park with any spend until Sep. 30, 2020

The [email protected] and the Sanrio-themed playground will also reopen from Sep. 4, 2020.

Fasiha Nazren | September 01, 2020, 05:34 PM

Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport is offering free entry for two until Sep. 30, 2020.

For reference, admission tickets usually cost S$4.50 each.

Free entry for 2 to Canopy Park

This promotion is only valid if you spend any amount of money at Jewel, and is limited to the first 500 redemptions daily.

To redeem the free entry, one will have to flash their Jewel receipt at the Canopy Park entrance on level 5.

Here's what you can expect from the Canopy Park:

Discovery Slides

Photo via Jewel Changi Airport/Facebook

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Topiary Park 

Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How.

Reopening of Sanrio-themed playground & The [email protected]

Changi Airport will also be reopening two of its attractions.

The Sanrio-themed children's playground and [email protected] will reopen from Sep. 4.

Sanrio-themed children's playground

The Sanrio-themed children's playground is located at Basement 2 of Changi Airport's Terminal 3 and is said to be the first in any airport in Asia.

Photo from Poh Hoc Chuan on Facebook.

Photo from Poh Hoc Chuan on Facebook.

The [email protected]

The [email protected] is the tallest slide in an airport.

It is 12 metres tall or about four storeys high and is located at Terminal 3 in Changi Airport.

Changi Rewards members can get up to 10 free rides on the slide by flashing their loyalty card.

View this post on Instagram

Human Body Disposal Chute.

A post shared by Andrew Toh (@andrew_toh) on

Here's a POV of the slide in case you were wondering how it works:

View this post on Instagram

Chewy and I spent about 10 hours worth of layovers at the Changi airport in Singapore, so we had to keep ourselves entertained. #iforgothowtoslide #whoo #chunkygoestosingapore

A post shared by Chaz Cruz (@chazcruz) on

Cool.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Changi Airport & @andrew_toh on Instagram.

