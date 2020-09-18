Back

Jeanette Aw responds to accusations of 'snatching rice bowls' from other home bakers

She started doing online bake sales in June this year.

Mandy How | September 18, 2020, 04:51 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Jeanette Aw is actress, producer, and now, home baker.

Those who have been following her closely will not be surprised by the last title, as Aw has attended patisserie courses at Le Cordon Bleu in Bangkok and Japan.

View this post on Instagram

Baked something new, because it’s my mummy’s birthday. Contains custom made liquer for the occasion as well. Have a great National Day weekend everyone ❤️

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw) on

S$58 per box

In addition to sharing her recipes on Instagram, the 41-year-old has also started selling her desserts in online bake sales.

View this post on Instagram

It all started when a friend asked me if she would ever get to try my bakes and she said she would place an order! One order led to the next, and then #WhatTheFudge came to have a life of its own. I finally opened up limited slots to all of you a few days ago.. I believe some of you have already received WTFudge and others will be getting them over the next few days! Thank you for the overwhelming response, I do hope you enjoy the brownies. There are still many DMs coming in, both on @bao_peektures and my account, asking about orders. We’ll let you know when we will be ready to take orders again. And in case you were wondering.. No, I wasn’t playing with your food while taking this shot 😂 This WTF brownie is mine. #JAbakes

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw) on

The What The Fudge (WTF) brownies, which launched in June this year, already has a "900-1,000 pax" wait list, Aw told 8 Days.

View this post on Instagram

What The Fudge By @jeanetteaw 🥰 OMG! Finally get to try it and it’s so so so yummylicious! Can’t stop at one! 👍🏻 #henglifejournal #hengfoodjournal #WhatTheFudge #chocolate #fudge #brownies #crustytop #jeannetteaw #AWesomeBakes #JABakes #dontsaybojio #desserts #sgdesserts #sgfoodies #foodpornsg #sosoyummy #soyummy #Covid19 #SGCircuitbreaker #SGphasetwo #SGUnited #homebasedbaker

A post shared by Audrey Heng (@audrey526_sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Just received @jeanetteaw's popular home-baked #WhatTheFudge Chocolate Fudge Brownies! So decadently delicious! Thanks, @bao_peektures for your help too! 😋 😋 😋

A post shared by Edric Hsu (@edricism) on

A box of 16 brownies cost S$58, with an additional S$10 for delivery.

As a result of the demand, naysayers have accused Aw of taking away business from other online home bakers.

According to Shinmin Daily News (SMDN), some pointed out that the actress already had a high income, and should therefore spare a thought for other home bakers who were doing it for a living.

Photo via Jeanette Aw/IG

In response to these comments, Aw told the Chinese daily that it's the first time she's heard of such logic.

"Singapore's F&B scene is bustling with tens of thousands of stores, and the Covid period has also brought about many new home-based businesses, why are they picking on me alone? Because I'm a celebrity?"

I put aside my work to pursue the patisserie cert, and will eventually open a store. What will people say then? I'm really quite curious. During this period, I've only been baking when I'm free, spending only a few days out of each month to do so."

Aw also retorted the detractors, saying that might as well expend the energy on their own businesses.

When asked if she will stop selling her bakes due to the online chatter, Aw said that she continue with her business, as it was something she liked to do.

There are also many who have left encouraging messages, she added, and those have served as a great source of motivation.

If you're keen to get your hands on the brownies, you can keep an eye out on Aw's Instagram profile.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Jeanette Aw/IG

Xbox Series X & Series S available for pre-order on Sep. 22 from S$459, official launch on Nov. 10

Just in time to challenge the PS5.

September 18, 2020, 05:26 PM

China can win people over with benevolence: Chan Chun Sing

How China "reaches out to the rest of the world" will inspire others to come towards itself.

September 18, 2020, 05:25 PM

Qantas CEO took no pay from April to July as airline cuts 8,500 jobs

The chairman and the rest of Qantas' executive management also forfeited their pay for at least three months.

September 18, 2020, 05:15 PM

Up to 90% off sale at Audio House with over 2,700 electronic items like TVs, fridges & washers till Sep. 21, 2020

Available both online and in store.

September 18, 2020, 04:02 PM

S'pore startup launches anti-hangover drug that helps combat Asian flush

Maybe your alcoholically-challenged friends can hang out at night too.

September 18, 2020, 03:49 PM

Miniso S'pore launches Sesame Street collection featuring homeware & accessories

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

September 18, 2020, 03:24 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 18, including 1 S'porean

Today's update.

September 18, 2020, 03:19 PM

Infamous S'pore panty-sniffer fined S$2,400 for public nuisance & possession of obscene videos

He had posted the photos on his public Instagram profile.

September 18, 2020, 03:06 PM

Police report filed against New Naratif for breach of Parliamentary Elections Act

The site had published paid advertisements that amounted to the illegal conduct of election activity.

September 18, 2020, 02:33 PM

Travellers from S'pore & Thailand entering UK do not have to self isolate upon arrival from Sep. 19

Low infection risk.

September 18, 2020, 12:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.