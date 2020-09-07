Cat goes to Japan university to sleep in class as it cannot be bothered

One campus cat in Japan has nothing to do and nowhere to be.

But online, the white-breasted ginger cat has gone viral after photos of it were circulated on Twitter, showing it at various parts of the campus being itself.

Here it is, without a care in the world, sleeping in classes:

On a rock:

In a cardboard box next to the printer:

And just hanging out around the campus:

The original tweet, which said "A university cat with too much freedom", has since garnered over 24,000 retweets.

In response to the tweet, some have added their own photos and accounts of said cat.

The original tweet and thread here:

Awww.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via animalkyat/Twitter.