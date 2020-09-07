Back

Cat goes to Japan university to sleep in class as it cannot be bothered

Some students might be able to relate.

Tanya Ong | September 07, 2020, 08:27 PM

One campus cat in Japan has nothing to do and nowhere to be.

But online, the white-breasted ginger cat has gone viral after photos of it were circulated on Twitter, showing it at various parts of the campus being itself.

Here it is, without a care in the world, sleeping in classes:

Animalkyat/Twitter

On a rock:

Animalkyat/Twitter

In a cardboard box next to the printer:

Maimai_8739/Twitter

And just hanging out around the campus:

Animalkyat/Twitter

Animalkyat/Twitter

The original tweet, which said "A university cat with too much freedom", has since garnered over 24,000 retweets.

In response to the tweet, some have added their own photos and accounts of said cat.

_nao_michi_/Twitter

_nao_michi_/Twitter

_nao_michi_/Twitter

_nao_michi_/Twitter

The original tweet and thread here:

Awww.

Top photo via animalkyat/Twitter.

