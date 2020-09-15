Osaka hotel has 'party suites' equipped with karaoke equipment, accommodates up to 6 people

A hotel in Osaka, Japan named Hotel Sanrriott Kitahama offers rooms equipped with karaoke equipment.

Guests staying in rooms on level nine to 11 of the hotel will get to enjoy these facilities.

Various types of hotel rooms that guests can karaoke in are available:

Retro modern Western-style room

According to the hotel, there is one room on each floor with a retro modern Western-style.

The retro modern Western-style room on the ninth floor is equipped with karaoke model Live Dam Red Tune.

The room features four single beds and can accommodate up to four people.

Room rate: from ¥11,090 (S$142.83)

Party Suite

The hotel also offers two Party Suites, on the 10th and 11th floor which are equipped with karaoke facilities.

Each Party Suite can accommodate up to six people and features two bunk beds and two sofa beds.

The karaoke model fitted in both rooms differ:

Live Dam Stadium (11th floor)

Live Dam Red Tune (10th floor)

Room rate: from ¥19,454 (S$250.55)

The hotel

The hotel is located a seven minutes walk away from Osaka Metro Tanimachi Line and an eight minutes walk from Osaka Metro Midosuji (Kitahama) line.

Though we can't travel just yet, we can still KIV this for our next trip.

Hotel Sanrriott Kitahama

Address: 3-34 Higashikoraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka

Top photo via Sanrriott Kitahama