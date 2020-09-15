Back

Osaka hotel has 'party suites' equipped with karaoke equipment, accommodates up to 6 people

Karaoke facilities are available in rooms on level nine to 11 of the hotel.

Siti Hawa | September 15, 2020, 03:56 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A hotel in Osaka, Japan named Hotel Sanrriott Kitahama offers rooms equipped with karaoke equipment.

Guests staying in rooms on level nine to 11 of the hotel will get to enjoy these facilities.

Various types of hotel rooms that guests can karaoke in are available:

Retro modern Western-style room

Photo via Sanrriott Kitahama

According to the hotel, there is one room on each floor with a retro modern Western-style.

The retro modern Western-style room on the ninth floor is equipped with karaoke model Live Dam Red Tune.

The room features four single beds and can accommodate up to four people.

Room rate: from ¥11,090 (S$142.83)

Party Suite

Photo via Sanrriott Kitahama

The hotel also offers two Party Suites, on the 10th and 11th floor which are equipped with karaoke facilities.

Each Party Suite can accommodate up to six people and features two bunk beds and two sofa beds.

Photo via Sanrriott Kitahama

Photo via Sanrriott Kitahama

The karaoke model fitted in both rooms differ:

  • Live Dam Stadium (11th floor)

  • Live Dam Red Tune (10th floor)

Room rate: from ¥19,454 (S$250.55)

The hotel

The hotel is located a seven minutes walk away from Osaka Metro Tanimachi Line and an eight minutes walk from Osaka Metro Midosuji (Kitahama) line.

Though we can't travel just yet, we can still KIV this for our next trip.

Hotel Sanrriott Kitahama

Address: 3-34 Higashikoraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Sanrriott Kitahama

Uniqlo S'pore brings back AIRism bed sheets from S$49.90, only available online

For warm nights.

September 15, 2020, 03:52 PM

South Korean actress Oh In-hye, 36, dies in suspected suicide

Rest in peace.

September 15, 2020, 03:50 PM

34 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 15, 6 imported cases placed on SHN upon arrival

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 15, 2020, 03:40 PM

Monkey steals napping M'sian man's iPhone, takes selfies & videos with it in jungle

Used to be 'Monkey snatches peach', these days, it's 'Monkey snatches iPhone'.

September 15, 2020, 03:13 PM

S'pore man sells sneakers on Carousell apparently after wife scolds him for buying too many

His descriptions sounded rather upset.

September 15, 2020, 03:00 PM

McDonald's selling super-sized nugget pillows that are too realistic for your own good

Imagine going to bed hungry with it.

September 15, 2020, 01:44 PM

56-year-old man charged with murder of 67-year-old at Beach Road

He has been remanded while investigations are ongoing.

September 15, 2020, 12:19 PM

23 F&B outlets breached Covid-19 rules over weekend, 1 served beer from teapots after 11pm

More than 3,000 inspections of F&B outlets were conducted over the weekend of Sep. 12 and 13.

September 15, 2020, 12:15 PM

Underwater tunnel at Maruyama Zoo offers perfect view of chonky resident polar bear's butt

Fluffy.

September 15, 2020, 12:09 PM

Louis Vuitton launching S$1,300 face shield

Get style, get sick, or both.

September 15, 2020, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.