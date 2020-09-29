Back

Car abruptly cuts into first lane on Central Blvd, jams brakes & gets rear-ended

Dangerous.

Ashley Tan | September 29, 2020, 01:01 PM

Footage of a motor accident circulating online has led some Facebook users to question the driver's actions.

Jams brakes

From dashcam footage posted to Facebook, the car the dashcam belongs to appears to be driving down the first lane of Central Boulevard.

A black Honda abruptly cuts into the first lane and jams its brakes. It appeared that the vehicle did not signal right while filtering.

With little time to react, the car behind rear-ends the Honda.

The scene then cuts to a clip of the Honda's driver and another woman outside the car. The drive proceeds to take pictures of the damage and the car behind before leaving.

It is uncertain if the driver of the car filming the incident exited his vehicle to communicate or negotiate with the Honda driver.

You can watch the whole incident here.

A stunt?

Many lambasted the Honda driver for braking so suddenly and endangering other motorists.

A number of users also speculated that the accident was a stunt the Honda driver pulled to scam other motorists into, presumably, paying for damages.

This is because many assume that the rear vehicle bears responsibility for the accident in cases of rear-end collisions, which has led to drivers in front expecting compensation.

However, no legislation in Singapore states this, and rear vehicles are not always at fault.

Others blamed the driver behind for not reacting quickly enough when the Honda cut into its lane as well.

Although the consensus appeared to be it was a piece of rather dangerous driving.

Top photo from Singapore roads accident.com / FB

