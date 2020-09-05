Back

S'pore's digitalisation journey must include every citizen: Iswaran

Every worker and business involved.

Sulaiman Daud | September 05, 2020, 12:06 AM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

If we agree that digitalisation of our economy is the next step in innovation, and if we agree that Covid-19 has made this move more urgent, then Singapore must remain open and willing to embrace talent from overseas, as long as they benefit Singaporeans.

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran touched on this topic in Parliament on Sep. 4.

He emphasised that Singaporeans must stay open while remaining inclusive, and the government must preserve a sense of fairness.

If we close ourselves off and turn away from the world, we risk losing ground in the innovation race, he said.

Singapore should be open to the world

Iswaran defined Singapore's openness as a willingness to engage with the world, embrace novel ideas and seize opportunities.

He pointed to Singapore's network of Free Trade Agreements, which he would be familiar with as the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

Over 750 foreign companies have established their regional headquarters in Singapore, employing nearly 30,000 people and generating economic activity in related services.

Singapore is also home to the regional HQs of tech titans like Google, Facebook and Amazon, which are blazing the trail for digitalisation and innovation.

While they may require talent from overseas, they bring many benefits to Singapore and Singaporeans. Iswaran said:

"In the long-term, these companies can help Singapore become an innovation centre and catalyse the growth of our local tech ecosystem."

But this only happens if Singapore's international partners are confident that she will stay the course and remain open to the world.

No one left behind

While Singapore pursues growth, the government must ensure that the digitalisation journey reaches every citizen to help them take advantage of opportunities in the economy of the future.

The Infocomm and Media Development Authority has the following goals:

  • Every business to be digitally-empowered.

  • Every worker to be digitally-skilled.

  • Every citizen to be digitally-connected.

Existing schemes, like the SG United Jobs and Skills Package, are helping to achieve this by offering more than 18,000 jobs and opportunities in the digital economy.

At the enterprise level, MCI has enhanced the Productivity Solutions Grant and Enterprise Development Grant, to help companies adopt digital solutions.

Seniors are also not left behind, with the Seniors Go Digital Programme and the SG Digital Office.

Related story:

Top image from MCI's Facebook page.

Orchard malls & Jewel Changi Airport visited by Covid-19 cases, 1 new dormitory cluster

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,948.

September 04, 2020, 11:05 PM

Over 7,000 notices of rental relief served through the Ministry of Law as of Sep. 1: Edwin Tong

Rental relief assessors will also have expanded powers, as part of amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

September 04, 2020, 08:14 PM

5 memorable moments from the opening week of the 14th Parliament

An eventful week.

September 04, 2020, 08:01 PM

'Rhino skin, lion's heart' & 8 other quotes from Parliament that won't be soon forgotten

Members of Parliament touched on topics from jobs to compassion in parliament.

September 04, 2020, 07:54 PM

Covid-19 has shown that 'none of us is safe, until all of us are safe': Desmond Lee

He called for constructive dialogue, and the conversion of conversation into action.

September 04, 2020, 07:11 PM

Domestic helper found not guilty of stealing S$34,000 of items from Changi Airport Group chairman

The High Court found that the family had improper motives for mounting the allegations against their domestic helper of nine years.

September 04, 2020, 06:51 PM

Eligible firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new local hire: MOM

Eligible firms will not need to apply, and the JGI payouts will start from March 2021 onwards.

September 04, 2020, 06:10 PM

Ex-school canteen vendor explains why S$10 rental doesn't mean she can sell food cheap

She hopes others would spare a thought for school canteen vendors.

September 04, 2020, 06:00 PM

Wuhan student finds pet tortoise dead & skeletonised after leaving it for 8 months during lockdown

A shell of its former self T_T

September 04, 2020, 05:52 PM

Parang, baseball bat, 'Karambit' knife & S$410,000 worth of drugs seized in Geylang raid

Officers then had to use "necessary force" to subdue both of the suspects.

September 04, 2020, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.