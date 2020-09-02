iShopChangi offering up to 60% off over 8,900 deals on electronics, wine & spirits and beauty till Oct. 11, 2020

iShopChangi will be offering up to 60 per cent off over 8,900 deals from Aug. 24 to Oct. 11, 2020 during their seven week marathon of a campaign, iShopathon.

The iShopathon will take place over seven weeks and each week, a specific category of products will be featured:

Aug. 24 to Sep. 6: Electronics

Sept. 7 to 20: Beauty

Sept. 21 to Oct. 4: Wines & Spirits

Oct. 5 to 11: Gourmet

Here are some items on offer:

Sony True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (WF1000XM3)

The Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones promises to deliver “noise-free listening” and great sound quality.

Promo period and price: Available till Sept. 2 or while stocks last, S$259.90 (U.P. S$349)

Fitbit Charge 4

With a battery span of up to seven days, heart rate monitor and exercise tracking, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a must buy for fitness enthusiasts or those looking to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Promo period and price: Available till Sept. 2, S$193.90 (U.P. S$248)

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile gaming console as it is both handheld and can be docked at home. It also offers up to nine hours of battery life and features a high definition display.

Promo period and price: Available from Sept. 3, 12pm, while stocks last, S$529 (U.P. S$599)

PowerPac 2.2L Air Fryer

Those looking for a healthier way to fry your food can check out the PowerPac 2.2L Air Fryer, which makes use of a hot air flow system for frying without or using less oil.

Promo period and price: Available from Sept. 3, S$46.90 (U.P. S$69.90)

PowerPac Lightweight Cordless Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Say goodbye to bulky vacuum cleaners: The PowerPac Lightweight Cordless Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner comes with two speed controls and cleans a variety of surfaces including hardwood, carpet, tile floors and inside cars.

The unit also comes with a 0.6L dust container and an adjustable suction nozzle.

Promo period and price: Available from Sept. 3, S$75.90 (U.P. S$149)

Powerpac Robotic Vacuum (with remote control)

If you’d rather leave the vacuuming to someone, or something else, consider purchasing the Powerpac Robotic Vacuum, which can run continuously for 50 minutes and has a three step cleaning system.

It also comes with a remote control and a spot cleaning function.

Promo period and price: Available from Sept. 3, S$88 (U.P. S$129)

Wines & Spirits

There will also be deals on a selection of wines and spirits such as:

From left to right:

Penfolds BIN 128 Shiraz 2017 Duo Set

Promo period and price: Available till Oct 11, S$99 (U.P. S$166.90)

Penfolds BIN 128 Shiraz 2017 & Penfolds BIN 311 Chardonnay 2017

Promo period and price: Available till Oct 11, S$99 (U.P. S$166.00)

Whisky Around The World Bundle Set

Promo period and price: Available till Oct 11, S$379 (U.P. S$613)

Suntory Roku Gin

Promo period and price: Available till Oct 11, S$54.50 (U.P. S$99)

Up to S$118 worth of vouchers released every Monday at 10am

During the ‘Monday Mania’ segment at 10am, S$118 worth of flash vouchers will be released:

S$5 off with code ISHOP5. (Minimum spend S$88)

S$25 off with code ISHOP25. (Minimum spend S$288)

S$50 off with code ISHOP50. (Minimum spend S$488)

S$118 off with code ISHOP118. (Minimum spend S$988)

Flash Deal Thursdays: In addition, every Thursday at 12pm, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 60 per cent off on regular prices of selected products.

Livestream every Thursday night at 10pm

If you’re looking for even more ways to snag greater discounts, keep a lookout for the livestreams which will happen every Thursday night at 10pm.

During the 40 minute livestream, you can look forward to:

Release of 15 per cent, 20 per cent and 50 per cent off promo codes sitewide. Limited redemptions only

Giveaways with prizes worth over S$1,000

Live shopping available on the Flash Deals

Catch online personalities such as actress Joanne Peh, Night Owl Cinematics’ Sylvia and The Smart Locals’ Xenia and Fauzi who will take part in the livestreams

Plus, Changi Rewards Members will get S$10 off iShopChangi return voucher when they spend S$288 in a single order.

Maybank cardholders can also enjoy further discounts:

Use code ISCMAYBANK10 for 10 per cent off, minimum spend with Maybank cards, discount capped at S$50

Use code ISCMAYBANK20 for S$20 off, minimum spend of S$60 with Maybank cards for new iShopChangi customers

Check out the iShopathon here.

