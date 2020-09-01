6-storey Isetan in Bangkok shuts down on Aug. 31, 2020, chain exits Thailand after 28 years

Japanese retailer Isetan has bowed out of Thailand after 28 years.

The six-storey department chain is highly recognisable to Singaporeans who frequent Bangkok.

Rental contract up

Isetan Thailand had issued a statement that it would end the operation of the store at CentralWorld in Bangkok on Aug. 31, when its contract for the space is up.

The location is near the famous Erawan Shrine.

The emotional farewell saw Isetan staff thank shoppers for their support over the years.

The staff even put up a performance for customers at night at the entrance.

Customers who showed up on the final day of operations were given bread as a parting gift.

Isetan Thailand’s chairman gave a farewell speech at 9:30pm.

He drew the curtains on the signboard and the fluorescent lights on the Isetan sign dimmed when it was all over.

The emotional farewell was too much for some staff to bear, as the shutters came down a final time.

Isetan announced its plans to withdraw from Thailand back in March, Bangkok Post said.

The mall’s management team is currently in talks with tenants.

There are plans to reopen the space in 2021.

