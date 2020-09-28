Limited edition salted egg fish skin onigiri available at 7-Eleven S'pore from Sep. 30

7-Eleven is known for its Slurpee, Mr Softee and a plethora of ready-to-eat snacks.
Here's a new one to look forward to.
Salted egg fish skin onigiri
In collaboration with Irvins Salted Egg, the convenience store is launching a new onigiri (Japanese rice ball).
Called the 7-Eleven X Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin Krumbs Onigiri, it is essentially crumbs of Irvins' signature salted egg fish skin enveloped in Japanese rice and seaweed.
It is recommended to pop the onigiri in the microwave oven for a few seconds before consumption.
S$2.50 each
While each onigiri costs S$2.50, 7-Eleven is offering two for S$4.50 until Dec. 31, 2020.
The snack will be available until supplies last.
You can get this snack from over 300 7-Eleven outlets in Singapore.
Win Irvins bundle worth S$50
30 lucky snackers will also stand a chance to win an Irvins bundle worth S$50.
This bundle includes:
- Irvins plushie
- Two Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin
- Two Irvins Hot Boom Salted Egg Fish Skin
To join, one would have to email their full name, mobile number and receipt number to [email protected] after purchasing a 7-Eleven X Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin Krumbs Onigiri from Sep. 30 to Nov. 11.
All images from 7-Eleven Singapore.
