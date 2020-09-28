Back

Limited edition salted egg fish skin onigiri available at 7-Eleven S'pore from Sep. 30

Fusion food.

Fasiha Nazren | September 28, 2020, 06:34 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

7-Eleven is known for its Slurpee, Mr Softee and a plethora of ready-to-eat snacks.

Here's a new one to look forward to.

Salted egg fish skin onigiri

In collaboration with Irvins Salted Egg, the convenience store is launching a new onigiri (Japanese rice ball).

Called the 7-Eleven X Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin Krumbs Onigiri, it is essentially crumbs of Irvins' signature salted egg fish skin enveloped in Japanese rice and seaweed.

It is recommended to pop the onigiri in the microwave oven for a few seconds before consumption.

S$2.50 each

While each onigiri costs S$2.50, 7-Eleven is offering two for S$4.50 until Dec. 31, 2020.

The snack will be available until supplies last.

You can get this snack from over 300 7-Eleven outlets in Singapore.

Win Irvins bundle worth S$50

30 lucky snackers will also stand a chance to win an Irvins bundle worth S$50.

This bundle includes:

  • Irvins plushie

  • Two Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin

  • Two Irvins Hot Boom Salted Egg Fish Skin

To join, one would have to email their full name, mobile number and receipt number to [email protected] after purchasing a 7-Eleven X Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin Krumbs Onigiri from Sep. 30 to Nov. 11.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

All images from 7-Eleven Singapore.

Integrated mall twice the size of VivoCity, with 4ha rooftop park & hotel, to open in KL in 2022

There will be a lifestyle district with over 500 stores and F&B outlets.

September 28, 2020, 06:18 PM

Sim Lim Square tech shop selling 1 school table & chair set for S$25 for some reason

Strange, but cool.

September 28, 2020, 05:45 PM

Chocolate-shaped Mickey & Minnie Mouse wireless earphones selling for S$78

The cost of shipping to Singapore is S$23.25.

September 28, 2020, 05:20 PM

Map shows S'pore Grab driver travel 23km to pick passenger for S$6 ride, passenger cancels

Money hard to earn these days.

September 28, 2020, 05:08 PM

SCDF NSF, 20, handcuffed, blindfolded & molested girl, 13, in Plaza Singapura accessible toilet

Upskirt videos of two women were also found in his phone.

September 28, 2020, 04:57 PM

True S'pore Ghost Stories sold at S$9.90 for the past 31 years, says author Russell Lee

It's a little more expensive online, though.

September 28, 2020, 04:41 PM

Johor assemblyman urges Johor govt to review full reopening of S'pore-M'sia borders

Desperate times.

September 28, 2020, 03:53 PM

15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 28, 2 cases in the community

Today's numbers.

September 28, 2020, 03:40 PM

Are you a lobang hunter or kiasu shopaholic? Take this quiz to find out what type of S’porean shopper you are

Quiz answers will reveal shopping tips for Prime Day.

September 28, 2020, 01:26 PM

40 new MRT trains for North-South & East-West Lines to have more space for strollers & wheelchairs

The trains will arrive in batches from 2024.

September 28, 2020, 01:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.