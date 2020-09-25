'Instant' Basque burnt cheesecake selling in Sheng Siong & Shell Select for S$9.90 per tub

If you want your burnt cheesecake on a budget, try Sheng Siong and Shell Select Petrol Marts.
Selected outlets are selling "instant" versions of the basque burnt cheesecake at S$9.90 per tub.
You can find it in the confectionary freezer at the supermarket (separate from the ice cream).
A closer look at the ingredients:
Before consumption, microwave it for about two minutes at 180°C to get a gooey centre (possibly).
Local food bloggers have assessed whether the cheesecake's quality might be compromised, considering its price:
Now I can enjoy the burnt cheesecake anytime of the day! Just pop it into a microwave and it's ready to serve within minutes! You can get this Goomedo Basque Burnt Cheese Cake at only $9.90 at selected Sheng Siong and Shell Select Petrol Mart.
This unusual dessert has been trending for a while and many bakeries have jumped on the bandwagon to put this Internet sensation on their menu. Burnt cheesecakes are a cheese lover's ultimate dream dessert since they contain primarily cream cheese but with an average price of $8 per slice, this feels slightly overpriced. Here comes @goomedo.singapore. A local bakery that created their version of Basque Burnt Cheese Cake that is halal, contains no trans fat and is baked at a high temperature to achieve that beautiful burnt exterior with a creamy decadent centre. Unlike other burnt cheesecakes I've eaten, this one from Goomedo isn't really as burnt at the top. That said, its burnt top layer gives a hint of smokiness flavour which contrasted the rich cheese taste well. I have to say, if you're not a cheese lover, you might want to skip this cake as it can be too much for you. I do enjoy the creamy cheesy taste that's not overly sweet and not as zesty compared to the usual cheesecakes. Now the beauty of this basque cheesecake is that you can keep it frozen and when you want to eat, all you just need to do is pop it into a microwave and "DING", it is ready to serve within minutes! The moment you cut into the cake, the gooey cheese centre flows out like molten lava. This will be available in selected Sheng Siong outlets and Shell Select Petrol Marts at a reasonable price of $9.90 for a 5-inch cake (300G). Do give it a try and let me know if you enjoy it as much as I did!
NEW! @goomedo.singapore has launched its Basque Burnt Cheese Cake ($9.90), as well as Japanese Mango Roll ($4.95) with mango sponge, sweet creamy filling and mango jelly! If you like a gooey center, just pop the burnt cheesecake into microwave for 2 mins to get its molten lava cheese to flow out. Happy to have these in the fridge for a sweet treat anytime. Locally made using Japanese roll cake recipe, Goomedo Japanese roll also comes in Chocolate and Strawberry flavours. Do check out the range of Garlic Butter Bread in Original, Mala, and Masala flavours too. Available in selected Sheng Siong and Shell Petrol Mart
These ready-to-eat @Goomedo Japanese Roll & Basque Burnt Cheese Cak and easily to buy as they are available in selected Sheng Siong and Shell Select Petrol Mart are so delicious, better than I imagine. For something savoury, opt for @bhfbakersheaven Garlic Bread - Original Garlic Butter, Masala Garlic-Butter and Fiery Spicy Mala Garlic-Butter Flavour. There are 3 flavours. All you need is 6-9 Minutes with an oven or toaster and enjoy. Available in FairPrice Finest, Sheng Siong Supermarkets, Shell Select Petrol Mart, Mustafa, Eccellente by HAO mart and Lazada Redmart online.
The product is made by local snack brand Goomedo, which operates out of the halal-certified factory.
Here's a list of the stores you can get the cheesecake at, on a while stocks last basis:
Yes, we heard you. We received quite a number of queries asking on where they can buy Goomedo Basque Burnt Cheese 🧀 Cake! We have consolidated this list of the selected Sheng Siong and Shell Select Petrol Mart that carries this product. Now you can satisfy your Burnt Cheese Cake Craving at any time of the day! Simply Microwave at 180°C for 2 Minutes* & its ready to serve! Do becareful of the Molten Cheese following out when you cut the Burnt Cheese Cake. *Microwave Times Might Vary Due To Different Models
H/T: The Halal Eater
Top image via Mandy How, @leslie.koh on Instagram
