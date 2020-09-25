'Instant' Basque burnt cheesecake selling in Sheng Siong & Shell Select for S$9.90 per tub

If you want your burnt cheesecake on a budget, try Sheng Siong and Shell Select Petrol Marts.

Selected outlets are selling "instant" versions of the basque burnt cheesecake at S$9.90 per tub.

You can find it in the confectionary freezer at the supermarket (separate from the ice cream).

A closer look at the ingredients:

Before consumption, microwave it for about two minutes at 180°C to get a gooey centre (possibly).

Local food bloggers have assessed whether the cheesecake's quality might be compromised, considering its price:

The product is made by local snack brand Goomedo, which operates out of the halal-certified factory.

Here's a list of the stores you can get the cheesecake at, on a while stocks last basis:

