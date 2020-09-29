Back

Photographer documents Indonesian tribe whose people have blue eyes

Piercing blue eyes.

Belmont Lay | September 29, 2020, 06:01 PM

A set of amazing photos of a tribe in Indonesia whose people have blue eyes has been put up on social media.

. ~ No Caption ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #mountesia #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #awesome_photographers #worldphotographyhub #marimotret_id #mountesia #greatshotz #eyes #humanpotrait #waardenburgsyndrome

The photos are by a photographer, whose Instagram handle is @geo.rock888.

. ~ Heal The World ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #mountesia #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #who #worldhealthorganization #worldphotographyhub #marimotret_id #mountesia #gogreen #healtheworld #earth #savetheearth #healtheworld

The photos were put up from Sep. 13, 2020.

. ~ Ayo Pakai Masker ~ Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id #kamuharustau #pakaimasker #ayopakaimasker #kemenkes #kemenkes_ri

Buton tribe in Indonesia

The Buton tribe is one of the tribes in Indonesia.

. ~ Juan Aprilian ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #mountesia #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #worldphotographyhub #marimotret_id #mountesia #gogreen #healtheworld #earth #savetheearth #humanrights

They live in the province of Southeast Sulawesi on the island of Buton.

. ~ One Humanity ~ A child with rare and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #mountesia #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #worldphotographyhub #marimotret_id #mountesia #gogreen #healtheworld #earth #savetheearth #humanrights

Not all Butonese have blue eyes

According to this Facebook post, a select group of the Butonese people have unique features different from the rest of the Butonese.

The post said these subsection of people have blue eyes even though their skin is brown.

. ~ One Humanity ~ A child with rare and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id #mountesia #gogreen #healtheworld #earth #savetheearth #humanrights

This trait can hardly be found among other people on the island.

Rare genetic disorder

According to the Pacific Press Agency, which showed other photos of Butonese children, the blue eyes of Butonese is the result of a rare genetic disorder that causes their eyes to turn blue.

The genetic disorder is known as "Waardenburg Syndrome".

. ~ Ditra ~ Pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan matanya menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatannya hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata. Dibalik kekurangan itu, dia punya mata biru yg indah. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id #kamuharustau

Waardenburg Syndrome is a group of rare genetic conditions characterised by at least some degree of congenital hearing loss and pigmentation deficiencies.

These deficiencies can cause bright blue eyes, or one blue eye and one brown eye, a white forelock, or patches of light skin.

. ~ SAWAL & DITRA ~ Two Indonesian children ( Buton Tribe ) who has a rare and uniqe genetic condition, which known as Waardenburg syndrome Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara Gear : Sony A9 , Lens 135mm F1.8 Exif : 1/1250s , F2.5 , ISO 400 #instagram #sonyalpha_id #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #natgeotravel #hipaae #wonderfulindonesia #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #fotokitaid #kendariinfo #instanusantara #indonesia #indonesia_photography #gettyimages #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #blueeyes #blue #buton #awesome_photographers #ig_captures #marimotret_id

Top photos via @geo.rock888

