Photographer documents Indonesian tribe whose people have blue eyes

A set of amazing photos of a tribe in Indonesia whose people have blue eyes has been put up on social media.
The photos are by a photographer, whose Instagram handle is @geo.rock888.
The photos were put up from Sep. 13, 2020.
Buton tribe in Indonesia
The Buton tribe is one of the tribes in Indonesia.
They live in the province of Southeast Sulawesi on the island of Buton.
Not all Butonese have blue eyes
According to this Facebook post, a select group of the Butonese people have unique features different from the rest of the Butonese.
The post said these subsection of people have blue eyes even though their skin is brown.
This trait can hardly be found among other people on the island.
Rare genetic disorder
According to the Pacific Press Agency, which showed other photos of Butonese children, the blue eyes of Butonese is the result of a rare genetic disorder that causes their eyes to turn blue.
The genetic disorder is known as "Waardenburg Syndrome".
Waardenburg Syndrome is a group of rare genetic conditions characterised by at least some degree of congenital hearing loss and pigmentation deficiencies.
These deficiencies can cause bright blue eyes, or one blue eye and one brown eye, a white forelock, or patches of light skin.
