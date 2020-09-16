Indonesian village makes people dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks

After they were found not wearing masks in public, eight individuals were ordered by local authorities in the East Java province of Indonesia to dig graves for those who had died of Covid-19.

Residents who don't wear masks made to dig graves

According to Jakarta Post, which cited Tribun News, the district head, Suyono, said he punished residents who did not wear masks by ordering them to dig graves at a public cemetery in Ngabetan village.

"There are only three available gravediggers at the moment, so I thought I might as well put these people to work with them," Suyono said.

To assist the gravediggers, two people serving their punishment would be assigned to each grave, one to dig the grave while the other lays out wooden boards inside the hole to help support the corpse.

The district head hopes that the punishment will act as a deterrent against lawbreakers, and help ensure that people wear their masks.

He added that the number of cases in the village has been increasing.

Residents in the village are subjected to punishments, such as fines or community service, if they break the law regarding the wearing of masks.

Local authorities in the district said they will cooperate with the military to enforce the law as well.

Top image of funeral workers burying a coffin of a Covid-19 victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia by Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images