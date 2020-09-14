Indonesian boy, 9, wears mascot costume to entertain passers-by daily to help support family

Photos of a tired-looking Indonesian boy sitting by the roadside in Tom and Jerry mascot costume have gone viral recently.

The photos were taken by an Instagram user, Rahmadi, who also spoke to the boy.

The nine-year-old boy named Rehan from South Kalimantan, was spotted wearing the costume to entertain the workers and residents around Jalan Gatot Subroto.

Rehan said that he is doing this to help support his family.

His mother, who does odd jobs, only earns enough to pay for their rent. She can only pay for his school fees if she has extra money.

Rehan shared that the money he earned from this job is enough to buy a packet of rice home, according to Rahmadi.

Rehan also said that he is happy to be able to help his mother but walking 10km from his house to the road can be tiring.

He also chose to start walking from early morning, sometimes before dawn, so that he can avoid the traffic jam and he can return back home in the afternoon to play football.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via @rhmadii__/Instagram