Back

'Indian muslim food' establishment with Quranic verse on signboard not halal-certified

MUIS urged Muslims to be discerning when making food choices. 

Siti Hawa | September 20, 2020, 08:36 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has confirmed in a series of tweets on Sep. 14 that Al-Afsana Restaurant located at Hougang Ave 8 is not Halal-certified.

This comes after doubt arose online about its Halal status as Quranic verses and "Indian Muslim Food" can be found on its signboard.

Not halal-certified

Here is the tweet:

MUIS also added that they are not processing any application from them.

However, they confirmed that the restaurant will be changing the signboard and removing all Quranic verses from the stall.

They also reiterate that having Arabic names or Quranic scriptures on the stall is not a confirmation that the stall is Muslim-owned.

MUIS reminded Muslims to be discerning when making food choices.

"Very misleading"

Facebook page The Halal Food Blog took to the social media site on Sep. 12 to point out in a post that the store's use of Quranic verses on its signboard was "very misleading" as some would "take it for granted that the eatery was permissible".

Despite this, they added that "Halal is an individual responsibility", and individuals should make their decision on whether to "avoid" an eatery based on whether there is Halal-certification.

Halal-certified ingredients

The owner's (who recently passed away) daughter also recently clarified some details about the store and claimed that:

  • Halal certificates can be produced for the ingredients used

  • Her father "never made any claim that the restaurant was halal-certified by MUIS"

  • Understood that "sometimes people get confused"

  • The family has considered replacing the signboard with a different one without the Quranic scriptures.

  • Family of the deceased owner will apply for halal certification once matters pertaining to the estate of the owner have been settled

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via The Halal Food Blog on Facebook

Full text of Shanmugam's speech on women development & gender equality

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 20, 2020, 07:52 PM

Japan changed prime ministers 10 times in 20 years

Japan's prime ministers often don't last long in the top seat.

September 20, 2020, 06:58 PM

Certis Cisco officer, 42, found dead with gunshot wound at East Coast Park, didn't return weapon after work

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 20, 2020, 05:41 PM

Comment: The harsh reality? Flights to nowhere are unlikely to save an airline.

Airlines facing a tough time ahead.

September 20, 2020, 05:09 PM

Indonesia halts exports from seafood producer after Covid-19 found on packaging

The virus was found on the outermost side of the package and not on the fish.

September 20, 2020, 04:59 PM

TikTok ban in US on hold after Trump approves deal involving Oracle & Wal-Mart

Chinese company ByteDance looks set to retain its majority ownership over TikTok, however.

September 20, 2020, 04:55 PM

Adopter who euthanised Loki the dog says he didn't have faith in animal welfare group Exclusively Mongrels for rehoming

The adopter told CNA he felt "vindicated" by the investigation outcome.

September 20, 2020, 04:11 PM

S'pore joins international leaders to discuss how to reduce carbon footprint in maritime sector

Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung gave an opening address for the webinar.

September 20, 2020, 03:37 PM

Man panics when baby goes 'missing' from pram, realises baby's strapped to him

Crisis averted.

September 20, 2020, 03:30 PM

Organisers claim 50,000 showed up for Saturday Bangkok protests against govt, monarchy

Social media claims 100,000 showed up.

September 20, 2020, 03:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.