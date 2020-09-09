Back

Visitors with travel history to India need Covid-19 test before departing for S'pore starting Sep. 17, 2020

In response to the surge in imported cases from India.

Joshua Lee | September 09, 2020, 06:55 PM

Starting September 17, visitors with recent travel history to India in the past 14 days (except Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents) will need to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the 72 hours before they depart for Singapore.

These visitors will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result before they are allowed to enter Singapore.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the negative test result requirement will apply on top of the existing requirements of a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities and a negative Covid-19 test before the end of their Stay-Home Notice.

The health ministry said that there have been reports of a resurgence of infections in India. Singapore has also observed a significant number of imported cases with recent travel history to India.

Just last week in Parliament, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that travellers from India formed the bulk of the imported cases (183 out of 292 cases) from April to August this year

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and any onward transmission to the community," said the ministry.

"Travellers planning to enter Singapore should be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities and tests, where applicable."

The pre-departure test requirement will take effect from September 17, 12am.

Top image credit: Prashanth Pinha via Unsplash.

