183 imported Covid-19 cases from India, 46 from Philippines since April 2020

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong provided a breakdown of imported Covid-19 cases via a written Parliamentary reply to Workers' Party Member of Parliament Dennis Tan yesterday (September 4).

India, Philippines, Indonesia among top three countries of last embarkation

Singapore saw a total of 292 imported Covid-19 cases (non-Singaporeans) in the five months between April 1 and August 31.

Of the 292, 56 were Permanent Residents, 110 were Work Pass holders, 99 were Long-Term Visit Pass holders, and 27 were Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

"Their top three countries of last embarkation were India with 183 imported cases; Philippines with 46 imported cases; and Indonesia with 15 imported cases," stated Gan.

183 foreign patients, 147 caregivers entered Singapore

Separately, Gan also provided information on the medical tourists who entered Singapore for treatment in the five months since March 27.

This was via another written reply, this time addressed to Workers' Party Member of Parliament He Ting Ru.

In the five months since March 27, there were 303 foreign patients on short-term visitor pass and 260 accompanying caregivers who were approved to enter Singapore for medical treatment.

Of these, 183 foreign patients entered Singapore and 147 brought along a caregiver.

"These are mostly existing patients cared for by medical specialists in Singapore who need active follow up, such as cancer patients on chemotherapy and patients with renal diseases who require continuing care, said Gan.

These foreign patients and their caregivers have to test negative for Covid-19 in their home countries before they depart. They will be tested again upon arrival in Singapore, and are subjected to prevailing Stay-Home-Notice requirements.

"The majority of foreign patients are from Indonesia, followed by Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Philippines," said Gan.

