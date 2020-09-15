IKEA collaborating with ASUS ROG to develop affordable gaming furniture

Swedish furniture brand IKEA will be collaborating with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) to develop a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories, according to a press release by IKEA earlier this week.

IKEA said that the products under this new collaboration, which is estimated to consist of about 30 products, will be launched in China in February 2021, and will be available in other countries from October 2021.

The new range of products will be affordable and ergonomic

According to IKEA, the new gaming range is developed in the IKEA Product Development Centre in China, Shanghai.

IKEA and ROG designers and engineers conducted several workshops together with professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts in Shanghai, in order to explore the home furnishing needs of gamers.

"Around one-fourth of the global population are gamers, yet the needs of gaming lovers in terms of home furnishing have been so far overlooked. With the rapid growth of the gaming market across the world and fast growing number of people playing, IKEA is curious about how home furnishing could improve gaming experience and life around it," said IKEA.

The Swedish retailer said that their new range of gaming furniture and accessories will be "affordable and ergonomic", and will be designed to increase performance while blending in to homes.

IKEA did not release pricing details yet

There are no details revolving the price point of these products, although Geek Culture predicted that their gaming chairs could be at least half the price of local gaming chair giant Secretlab, which typically retail for more than S$400.

ROG already has their own gaming chairs: the ROG Chariot and ROG Chariot Core, which retails at S$799 and S$539 respectively.

Given that IKEA has often distinguished itself by providing value-for-money options for its customers, it is a good bet that IKEA's own chairs might probably be cheaper than ROG's current offerings.

