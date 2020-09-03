IKEA S'pore to sell vegetarian version of its meatballs from Oct. 12, 2020

IKEA will be selling a meatless version of its meatballs in Singapore from Oct. 12, 2020.

This was announced in a media conference on Sep. 3.

According to the furniture giant, the new Plant Ball will be a "sustainable alternative" to their iconic meatballs.

Although it is made from plant-derived ingredients, IKEA said that the vegetarian balls will be "equally tasty" with the same taste, texture, and feel of meat.

It will also leave behind a climate footprint that is only four per cent of its meaty counterpart.

The Plant Balls will come at the "same low price" as their meatballs, which starts from S$6.50 on its site.

It has already been launched in Europe in August, and will be available in the U.S from Sep. 28.

Here are some photos of the product from overseas consumers.

One user said that it "didn't quite do it for her," though.

Top photo via @vegan_matter and @thefoodiewan on Instagram