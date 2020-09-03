IKEA S'pore to sell vegetarian version of its meatballs from Oct. 12, 2020

IKEA will be selling a meatless version of its meatballs in Singapore from Oct. 12, 2020.
This was announced in a media conference on Sep. 3.
According to the furniture giant, the new Plant Ball will be a "sustainable alternative" to their iconic meatballs.
Although it is made from plant-derived ingredients, IKEA said that the vegetarian balls will be "equally tasty" with the same taste, texture, and feel of meat.
It will also leave behind a climate footprint that is only four per cent of its meaty counterpart.
The Plant Balls will come at the "same low price" as their meatballs, which starts from S$6.50 on its site.
It has already been launched in Europe in August, and will be available in the U.S from Sep. 28.
Here are some photos of the product from overseas consumers.
View this post on Instagram
So I finally got my hands on the new plant balls from @ikeauk 🙌🏼 and guys I'm already addicted! 😋 I've had them twice now. I don't even know what it is, they're not suuuper full of flavour but there is just something about them. And combined with the lingonberry jam👌🏼 I actually managed to find a pack of their new frozen plant balls in their freezer too (swipe to see 👉🏼) can't wait to use them in my own recipes 👩🏻🍳 Anyone else managed to try these out? What do you think?
One user said that it "didn't quite do it for her," though.
View this post on Instagram
IKEA VEGAN PLANT BALLS So today I went to IKEA with the thought of popping into their restaurant whilst doing a bit of shopping too. Sadly the restaurant at my local IKEA has yet to open since lockdown so I bought some meatballs to take home instead. Rather than the standard ones, I was intrigued by the vegan plant balls option so bought those instead. In honesty, I am slightly saddened that they don’t quite do it for me 😢The texture and appearance are similar to the regular meatballs however, I can’t say I’m in love with them. They tasted too “stock-like” and a bit too salty for me. That’s just personal preference however I do love how they’ve been made based of pea protein and fully plant based. 🌍 The gravy was a winner though and I made it with @oatly barista milk rather than whipping cream as directed. If you’ve tried them, I’d love to know your thoughts! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #thefoodiewan #ikea #ikeauk #ikeameatballs #plantballs #meatfree #meatalternative #meatballs #discoverunder2k #foodiesofinstagram #foodie #foodstagram #m#foodblogger #manchestereats #manchesterfoodie #mcreats #foodphotography #ukfoodblogger
View this post on Instagram
Total crowd-PEAser of a dish- Mongolian Meat(less)balls with noodles made using the new @ikeauk plant balls 😍 The new plant balls have the same look, taste and juicy bite of the iconic IKEA meatball – minus the meat. In fact, they're actually made using yellow PEA protein but I honestly wouldn't have been able to tell!😲 . Onto the dish, these juicy plant balls smothered in the most addictive sauce, take literally 10 mins to make and are so damn fine🤤 Recipe below: . *Ingredients* - 20 Meatballs (I'm using @ikeauk plant balls) - 2 cloves minced garlic - 1 tsp minced ginger - 4 tbsp soy sauce - 2 tbsp brown sugar - 1 tbsp hoisin sauce - 2 tsp oyster sauce - 1 tsp sesame oil - 1 tsp chilli powder - Sesame seeds and scallion to serve . *Method* 1) Cook @ikeauk plant balls as per pack instructions. I microwaved them for 6-8 mins but you can also grill them or pan fry. 2) Meanwhile, fry the garlic and ginger in the sesame oil for 1 min. Then add the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. Add some water if it seems to get too thick. 3) Add the plant balls and coat well. Serve with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and scallion and on their own or with some noodles! Enjoy😁 . @ikeauk plant balls are great not just for vegans but also for the rest of us who are trying to cut down on our meat intake🙋♀️ The environmental impact is huge- these plant balls have only 4% of the Climate Footprint of their meatball equivalents🤯 So you can enjoy that same @ikeauk meatball experience but in more sustainable way🙌 The new plant balls will be available from 3rd August in IKEA stores nationwide #ad #plantballs #ikeaatmine
View this post on Instagram
Som dere kanskje har sett på Reels lanserte vi Plantebollen i dag. Den er et kjempegodt kjøttfritt alternativ og smaker helt himmels 🌿 Se Tom forklare hva den serveres med på Reels ________________________________________________________#ikeatrondheim #nyhet #mandag #nyuke #plantball #bærekraftig #ikea #reel #nordicliving #scandinavianliving #tipoftheday #dagenstips #mat #ikeakitchen
Top photo via @vegan_matter and @thefoodiewan on Instagram
