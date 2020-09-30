Back

IKEA removing non-rechargeable alkaline batteries in 2021

Environment.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 30, 2020, 08:09 PM

IKEA will be phasing out the ALKALISK alkaline batteries globally.

Here they are:

Image from IKEA

Image from Amazon

The batteries retail for S$2.90/10 pieces.

IKEA will phase out the ALKALISK alkaline batteries globally by October 2021.

IKEA encourages customers who use batteries frequently to make a switch to rechargeable solutions that saves money and reduces waste like the LADDA batteries.

Image from IKEA

The LADDA batteries are rechargeable nickel metal hydride batteries (NiMH) that can be charged up to 500 times and have less environmental impact than alkaline batteries. After 10 charges, a rechargeable NiMH battery such as the LADDA emits lower greenhouse gas than alkaline batteries do when obtaining the same amount of energy.

IKEA globally sold about 300 million alkaline batteries last year and, within the nine IKEA stores operating in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, customers bought some 3.4 million packs of non-rechargeable ALKALISK batteries.

According to IKEA, hypothetically, if all IKEA customers switched from ALKALISK alkaline batteries to LADDA rechargeable batteries for high-drain devices (and charged them just 50 times), that would reduce global waste by as much as 5,000 tons a year.

The ALKALISK batteries will be phased out by October 2021.

Image from IKEA and Amazon

