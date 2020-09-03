Man who couldn't pay for iced Milo threw chair from Tampines coffee shop onto road

A man in Tampines was seen hurling a chair onto a nearby road after he could not pay for iced Milo at a coffee shop.

However, it was subsequently discovered that the man was perhaps not emotionally stable and has been relying on his domestic helper to assist him in buying the beverage regularly.

What happened

The incident took place on Sept. 1 around 6pm at a coffee shop located at Block 820 Tampines Street 81.

The commotion was witnessed by those in the vicinity and was caught on camera.

Shin Min Daily News said it interviewed a 34-year-old staff at the coffee shop who recounted what happened.

The staff said a man in his 20s showed up in a white top and black shorts, and ordered iced Milo, but did not have money to pay for it.

The staff then told the man: "One cup of iced Milo costs S$1.60. But he said he did not have money. I said I could not sell it then. He then got angry and started shouting, and took up a chair and threw it, but it did not hit any customers apart from scaring some of them."

Man relies on domestic helper to buy beverage

The man was witnessed to have continued with his antics, as he shouted and even hurled a chair onto the road beside the coffee shop.

However, a domestic helper subsequently showed up and it was learned from her that the man is emotionally unstable.

The coffee shop assistant then recognised the helper, as she would show up three to four times a week to buy takeaway iced Milo.

Prior to her arrival, Shin Min reported that a witness at the scene saw the man pick up an incense burning receptacle and wanted to hurl it into the coffee shop, but was stopped by a food stall assistant.

A Good Samaritan, who was passing by, picked up the chair from the road and placed it on the pedestrian sidewalk so as not to disrupt traffic, Shin Min reported.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News