Sentosa floating aqua park with obstacle course: From S$18 for 2 hours

If you've always wanted to be part of variety shows like Wipe Out or Ninja Warrior, here's something similar in Singapore.

First floating waterpark in Singapore

HydroDash is a floating aqua park located in Sentosa's Palawan Beach.

It is said to be the first floating waterpark in Singapore.

The waterpark opened recently in July 2020 and has an obstacle course that requires elements like climbing, dashing and sliding.

5 years old and above

The park has four zones.

Zone 1: Exclusively designed for children as young as five years old, and at least 1m tall and supervised by accompanied adult.

Zone 2 to 4: For seven years old and above and at least 1.1m or taller.

If you're wondering if the water is safe to swim in, you'd be glad to know that the water quality at Sentosa is monitored and checked regularly by the National Environment Agency.

Here's what the floating aqua park looks like:

And here's how our colleague fared on some of the obstacles:

S$18 for two hours

As part of its opening special, here's how much a two-hours access pass costs for the different age groups:

Five to eight years old: S$10

Nine years and above: S$18

A two-hours access pass for a group of four costs S$60, which comes up to S$15 each.

Due to safe management measures, ticket sales will only be available online or HydroDash's Facebook page.

Where to go: Palawan Beach, Singapore 098498

When to go: 12pm to 6pm on weekdays, 10am to 7pm on weekends, public holidays and school holidays

Top image from @hydrodashsg on Instagram.