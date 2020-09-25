Back

Sentosa floating aqua park with obstacle course: From S$18 for 2 hours

Wet and wild.

Fasiha Nazren | September 25, 2020, 05:22 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

If you've always wanted to be part of variety shows like Wipe Out or Ninja Warrior, here's something similar in Singapore.

First floating waterpark in Singapore

HydroDash is a floating aqua park located in Sentosa's Palawan Beach.

It is said to be the first floating waterpark in Singapore.

View this post on Instagram

Get your pulse racing as you conquer different obstacles and levels at HydroDash! A must-do for anyone looking for some beachside thrills. 📸: @darthdrone #sentosa #maketime #floatingaquapark #thrillseekers #discoverSG #Sgexperiences #SGexplore #sgweekend

A post shared by HydroDash (@hydrodash.sg) on

The waterpark opened recently in July 2020 and has an obstacle course that requires elements like climbing, dashing and sliding.

5 years old and above

The park has four zones.

  • Zone 1: Exclusively designed for children as young as five years old, and at least 1m tall and supervised by accompanied adult.

  • Zone 2 to 4: For seven years old and above and at least 1.1m or taller.

If you're wondering if the water is safe to swim in, you'd be glad to know that the water quality at Sentosa is monitored and checked regularly by the National Environment Agency.

Here's what the floating aqua park looks like:

View this post on Instagram

HydroDash is always more fun with a buddy! Tag a friend you'd want to conquer the obstacles with at Singapore's First Floating Aqua Park. Find out more at www.hydrodash.com.sg #hydrodashsg #sentosa #maketime

A post shared by HydroDash (@hydrodash.sg) on

View this post on Instagram

HydroDash! Singapore’s first floating aqua park is Now Open! . . . #hydrodash #aquapark #waterpark #singapore #palawanbeach #familyfun #themepark #visitpalawanbeach #sentosasingapore

A post shared by HydroDash (@hydrodash.sg) on

And here's how our colleague fared on some of the obstacles:

S$18 for two hours

As part of its opening special, here's how much a two-hours access pass costs for the different age groups:

  • Five to eight years old: S$10

  • Nine years and above: S$18

A two-hours access pass for a group of four costs S$60, which comes up to S$15 each.

Due to safe management measures, ticket sales will only be available online or HydroDash's Facebook page.

Where to go: Palawan Beach, Singapore 098498

When to go: 12pm to 6pm on weekdays, 10am to 7pm on weekends, public holidays and school holidays

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @hydrodashsg on Instagram.

Tang Tea House at Jalan Kayu suspended till Oct. 4 due to cockroach infestation

They also did not register their assistant.

September 25, 2020, 05:07 PM

IMM, JCube & Westgate have sales of up to 90% from Oct. 1-4 including Nike, Kiehl's & Coach

Time to shop.

September 25, 2020, 04:58 PM

S'porean girl, 14, among 162 suspected drug offenders arrested in CNB operation

Drugs were estimated to be worth about S$260,500 were seized.

September 25, 2020, 04:37 PM

Thai Airways letting public pay S$524 to be pilots in flight simulator for 30 mins

The airlines is facing S$15 billion in debt.

September 25, 2020, 04:17 PM

I'm 36 years old with no HDB flat, but I'm writing my will now

Life goes on for everyone else when you are dead.

September 25, 2020, 04:00 PM

M'sia king to stay in hospital for observation, won't meet anyone amid political struggle

What next for Anwar and Muhyiddin?

September 25, 2020, 03:39 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep.25, no cases in community & 2 imported cases

The latest update.

September 25, 2020, 03:36 PM

Dee Kosh updates Instagram Stories to say he's 'not dead'

Not gone, either.

September 25, 2020, 03:23 PM

Kim Jong Un issues rare apology for killing of South Korean official at border

Kim said he was "very sorry" for greatly "disappointing" the South Korean president.

September 25, 2020, 03:11 PM

Ryde driver in S'pore earned S$9,882.70 in Aug. 2020 after doing 723 pickups

Ryde Singapore also encouraged others to 'work hard' and 'know the roads well'.

September 25, 2020, 03:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.