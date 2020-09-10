Back

Chinese live streaming celeb, 22, dies after getting electrocuted while fishing

Tributes have been pouring in.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 10, 2020, 12:03 PM

There has been an outpouring of grief after a 22-year-old Chinese internet celebrity passed away after he was electrocuted while fishing.

The celebrity was known by the moniker "Wudaokou Hongnan".

Another internet celebrity confirmed on Sep. 7 via a live streaming show that Hongnan's fishing rod reportedly snagged on a high voltage cable, and he ended up getting electrocuted.

Hongnan was rushed to the hospital, but passed away soon after.

Tributes poured in for the immensely popular actor, who had nearly six million followers on Kuaishou, a video sharing app similar to TikTok.

He had starred in many online series.

https://www.facebook.com/hnwdk/photos/a.2087678284664206/2366245196807512

