Back

S'porean opens bed & breakfast in Hokkaido with nice view of farmlands & serves S'pore food

Run by a Singaporean woman and her Japanese husband.

Fasiha Nazren | September 11, 2020, 06:16 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Leisure travel may not be happening any time soon, but it's never too early to plan your next holiday.

If Japan is on your travel bucket list, you may want to consider visiting this special bed and breakfast in Hokkaido, Japan.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's Facebook page.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's Facebook page.

Aesthetically pleasing farmlands

Located in the town of Nakafurano, B&B Plus+ Shooting Star is a bed and breakfast (B&B) that is run by a Singaporean woman and her Japanese husband.

It is surrounded by aesthetically pleasing farmlands.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's Facebook page.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's Facebook page.

According to the owner, one may get to see a sky filled with stars or even a shooting star in the area.

Only four rooms

This B&B boasts four themed en-suites.

There are three differently-themed junior suite rooms that can accommodate up to four adults per room.

Here's what they look like:

Shooting Star suite

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Winter suite

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Farm House suite

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

There is a smaller room called the Forest Deer suite that can accommodate up to two adults.

While the room may be smaller, it is the only room that has a king-sized bed.

Forest Deer suite

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's website.

They will also have a yoga studio that will open from Sep. 22.

Singaporean food available

While the B&B serves Japanese food, they also have some Singaporean dishes as well.

Some of the Singaporean food they have served includes char siew rice:

Photo from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's Facebook page.

As well as ban mian and laksa.

View this post on Instagram

シューティングスターが誇るシンガポール家庭料理、シンガポールのきしめん「板面（バン・ミエン）」と「ラクサ　うどん仕立て」。 シンガポール人がチェックしているので、お味は間違いなしよ⭐️ This weekend we did a photo-shoot session for our food menu. One of the staple food and the other a well-known food in Singapore, that is「Ban Mian 」and 「Laksa」!⭐️ #ふらの #富良野 #旅行 #国内旅行 #シンガポール料理 #中富良野 #旅館 #民宿　#ホテル #ヨガリトリート #日本 #北海道 #北海道旅行 #美味しい #食べ物 #バクテー #インスタ映え #板面 #ラクサ japan #furano #nakafurano #hokkaido #singaporefood #banmian #laksa #hotel #bedandbreakfast #instafood #instagood #accommodation

A post shared by B&B+ Shooting Star 新スタイルの宿 (@shootingstar.hokkaido) on

Yum.

To book a stay or to find out more about this B&B, click here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from B&B Plus+ Shooting Star - ペンション's Facebook page.

China orders media blackout on 'Mulan' despite Disney's best efforts to cater to Chinese market

Disney's dashed hopes in China.

September 11, 2020, 05:36 PM

M'sian Health Minister says M'sia looking to fully reopen border with S'pore in Jan. 2021

Malaysia's Health Minister said both the economy and health are very important matters.

September 11, 2020, 05:31 PM

Single dad appeals to Lasalle students for unwanted design books, as son, 10, aspires to be architect

The written appeal was spotted by a student, who posted it online.

September 11, 2020, 04:45 PM

Maid gets 4 weeks' jail for stealing from employers

The thefts happened between March and May 2020.

September 11, 2020, 04:38 PM

Cathay launches online streaming service for new & library titles from S$5.98

Movies from the comfort of your home.

September 11, 2020, 04:31 PM

Letterbox master doors at 6 HDB blocks in Chua Chu Kang pried open, SingPost investigating

The affected blocks were at Chua Chu Kang St 53 and Choa Chu Kang North 5.

September 11, 2020, 04:12 PM

87 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 11, no cases in community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,316.

September 11, 2020, 04:07 PM

Motorists skirt around accident at Clementi Road & Ulu Pandan Road junction: Woman, 71, injured

Self-regulating traffic.

September 11, 2020, 03:56 PM

Topshop last outlet at VivoCity closing on Sep. 17, buy-2-get-1-free deal now on

From good buy to goodbye.

September 11, 2020, 03:12 PM

Helper who leaped off 4th floor from HDB block out of ICU, family seeking donations to pay S$105,000 hospital bill

The bill is still ballooning as the helper is not discharged yet.

September 11, 2020, 02:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.