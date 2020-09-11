S'porean opens bed & breakfast in Hokkaido with nice view of farmlands & serves S'pore food

Leisure travel may not be happening any time soon, but it's never too early to plan your next holiday.

If Japan is on your travel bucket list, you may want to consider visiting this special bed and breakfast in Hokkaido, Japan.

Aesthetically pleasing farmlands

Located in the town of Nakafurano, B&B Plus+ Shooting Star is a bed and breakfast (B&B) that is run by a Singaporean woman and her Japanese husband.

It is surrounded by aesthetically pleasing farmlands.

According to the owner, one may get to see a sky filled with stars or even a shooting star in the area.

Only four rooms

This B&B boasts four themed en-suites.

There are three differently-themed junior suite rooms that can accommodate up to four adults per room.

Here's what they look like:

Shooting Star suite

Winter suite

Farm House suite

There is a smaller room called the Forest Deer suite that can accommodate up to two adults.

While the room may be smaller, it is the only room that has a king-sized bed.

Forest Deer suite

They will also have a yoga studio that will open from Sep. 22.

Singaporean food available

While the B&B serves Japanese food, they also have some Singaporean dishes as well.

Some of the Singaporean food they have served includes char siew rice:

As well as ban mian and laksa.

To book a stay or to find out more about this B&B, click here.

