WHO reports highest 1-day spike of 307,000 Covid-19 cases. Most cases from India, US, & Brazil

Worrying trend.

Julia Yeo | September 14, 2020, 01:10 PM

The highest number of cases in a single day was recorded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sep. 13, 2020, with the global tally rising by 307,930 within 24 hours.

Most cases reported from India, United States, Brazil

More than 28.6 million total cases have been reported worldwide, with over 917,000 dying from the disease.

According to the WHO, the largest number of cases were from India, with 94,372 new cases reported from the country.

The United States (U.S.) has the most number of infections in the world to date, reported 45,523 new infections on Sunday (Sep. 13), followed by Brazil with 43,718 new cases.

The new record came in shortly after the last one in the previous week, with 306,857 new cases reported on Sep. 6 (Sunday).

India facing surge in new cases, U.S. still leads in total cases

According to Reuters, India has been facing a surge in new cases, leading the world in new infections reported daily.

The U.S. currently still leads in the total number of cases and total Covid-19-related deaths in the world, with over 6.3 million total infections and 191,809 deaths.

India has reported over 4.7 million cases in total, with daily increases seeing an upward trend since the beginning of September, according to data from WHO.

However, India's testing rate has been low, at around 41,000 per million in population compared to the U.S., which has tested around 278,000 per million in population.

Top image via Getty

