M'sian treats like Hiap Joo banana cake, Tong Huat tau sar piah & more available for group buy in S'pore

Yum.

Fasiha Nazren | September 03, 2020, 12:16 PM

On Aug. 28, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until Dec. 31, 2020.

This also means that Singaporeans won't be able to go across the Causeway for a short retreat any time soon, as foreign tourists are not allowed to visit Malaysia.

But that doesn't necessarily mean you can't get access to some of your favourite Malaysian treats.

In Aug. 2020, Instagram page @pioneergroupbuy was set up to bring popular food from Malaysia for group buys in Singapore.

In an interview with 8days, Brenda Tan, the person behind the page, shared that she works with Singapore-based food importers to import food from Johor Bahru (JB).

Hiap Joo banana cake and more

The idea to bring such food in came when Tan was trying to find ways to bring in her family's favourite banana cake from Hiap Joo, a popular bakery in JB.

For now, only banana cake is available to order from Hiap Joo.

Craving for all-time favourite Hiap Joo Banana Cake? We are doing a group buy to bring this famous JB Hiap Joo Banana Cake to Pioneer area! Comment or DM me now if interested! #groupbuy #bulkpurchase #jurong #boonlay #pioneer #sgmum #sgmummy #foodie #foodlovers

today breakfast eat banana cake, is soft and nice to eat wo😋 #breakfast #權柔吃 #hiapjoo #bananacake #johor #kentlicious

The banana cake is available in a box of 10 slices, and the price is cheaper if you order more:

  • S$10 each for a box

  • S$8 each for two boxes and above

  • S$6.50 each for a carton

A box of 10 slices typically costs RM9.60 (S$3.16) in JB.

The cakes will also be packed in Hiap Joo-branded plastic bags to prove its authenticity.

Apart from banana cake, the page also offers group buys for other items including Sarawak Kolo Mee from other places.

Here’s another ⭐️ group buy! Good price for the following items! Sarawak Kolo Mee 哥罗面 Kolo mee 拌酱王 Black sauce 辣椒王 Chilli sauce Self collection at Pioneer 🚗 Delivery is available for other locations (at extra charge)

This includes the kolo mee noodles (S$3.50 per pack, S$10 for three packs), black sauce and chilli sauce (S$6.40 per bottle, S$18 for three bottles).

There's also frozen curry paste from Long Ah Zai Curry Fish Head.

Craving for Kam Long Ah Zai Curry Fish Head in JB? You can get yr cravings fixed with Authentic Frozen Curry From 阿福街金龙阿仔咖哩鱼头! All you need to do is get your own fishhead & vegetables and cook with this yummy frozen curry (冷冻真空包装咖哩) Collection: Pioneer 🚗 Delivery can be arranged for other locations if needed (extra fees)

Each pack weighs 1.5kg and costs S$16.

This is what it usually looks like with chockful of dried beancurd, fish and vegetables:

Curry Fish head for breakfast! One of the main why we choose JB as our holiday destination! #cuticutimalaysia #jb #curryfishhead #kamlongcurryfishhead #breakie

Tau sar piah from Tong Huat Traditional Confectionery is also available for group orders.

Another must-buy item from Kluang! Tong Huat’s Tar Sar Piah are very popular and always go out of stock fast. They’re so fresh and yummy, you shouldn’t miss this out if you’re a TSP lover 😉 Ready stock available now! Collection: Pioneer MRT 🚗 Delivery to other locations are available (extra charges)

Group buys once a week

As Tan receives many orders, she typically conducts the orders for the items every week.

Self-collection of items is available at her home in Pioneer or Pioneer MRT station.

Home delivery is also available from S$8.

Do note, however, that it will take some time for her to respond to queries in her inbox due to "overwhelming interests".

Top image from @pioneergroupbuy, @mrkentliew & @leonlim619 on Instagram.

