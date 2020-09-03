M'sian treats like Hiap Joo banana cake, Tong Huat tau sar piah & more available for group buy in S'pore

On Aug. 28, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until Dec. 31, 2020.

This also means that Singaporeans won't be able to go across the Causeway for a short retreat any time soon, as foreign tourists are not allowed to visit Malaysia.

But that doesn't necessarily mean you can't get access to some of your favourite Malaysian treats.

In Aug. 2020, Instagram page @pioneergroupbuy was set up to bring popular food from Malaysia for group buys in Singapore.

In an interview with 8days, Brenda Tan, the person behind the page, shared that she works with Singapore-based food importers to import food from Johor Bahru (JB).

Hiap Joo banana cake and more

The idea to bring such food in came when Tan was trying to find ways to bring in her family's favourite banana cake from Hiap Joo, a popular bakery in JB.

For now, only banana cake is available to order from Hiap Joo.

The banana cake is available in a box of 10 slices, and the price is cheaper if you order more:

S$10 each for a box

S$8 each for two boxes and above

S$6.50 each for a carton

A box of 10 slices typically costs RM9.60 (S$3.16) in JB.

The cakes will also be packed in Hiap Joo-branded plastic bags to prove its authenticity.

Apart from banana cake, the page also offers group buys for other items including Sarawak Kolo Mee from other places.

This includes the kolo mee noodles (S$3.50 per pack, S$10 for three packs), black sauce and chilli sauce (S$6.40 per bottle, S$18 for three bottles).

There's also frozen curry paste from Long Ah Zai Curry Fish Head.

Each pack weighs 1.5kg and costs S$16.

This is what it usually looks like with chockful of dried beancurd, fish and vegetables:

Tau sar piah from Tong Huat Traditional Confectionery is also available for group orders.

Group buys once a week

As Tan receives many orders, she typically conducts the orders for the items every week.

Self-collection of items is available at her home in Pioneer or Pioneer MRT station.

Home delivery is also available from S$8.

Do note, however, that it will take some time for her to respond to queries in her inbox due to "overwhelming interests".

Top image from @pioneergroupbuy, @mrkentliew & @leonlim619 on Instagram.