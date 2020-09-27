Back

Rat sniffed out 39 land mines in Cambodia, awarded gold medal for bravery

A hero.

Ashley Tan | September 27, 2020, 12:10 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

You might have heard of lifesaving animals in the way of police K-9 dogs, or even cats.

Now, hear about a lifesaving rat.

That's Magawa for you, an African Giant Pouched Rat who detects landmines.

On Sep. 25, Magawa was awarded one of the most prestigious medals for working animals by the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), a UK vet charity.

The rat received the PDSA Gold Medal, given to animals who show "lifesaving bravery and devotion in civilian life".

The medal is engraved with the words "For animal gallantry or devotion to duty".

Thus far, of the medal's 30 recipients, Magawa is the first rat.

Photo from PDSA

Trained to detect explosives by scent

The seven-year-old rodent was bred and trained by Belgian non-profit APOPO, which has been training rats to detect landmines since the 1990s under its HeroRAT programme.

The rats are trained to detect a chemical compound found in the explosives, and once an explosive is detected, will scratch at the top to alert their human handler, according to PDSA.

Photo from PDSA / YouTube

At 1.2kg and 70cm long, Magawa is light enough so that he doesn't trigger any landmines.

Being able to zero in on the scent of explosives and ignore scrap metal has enabled rats like Magawa to search through areas with landmines much faster than any human can.

Magawa is able to search a field the size of a tennis court in just 20 minutes — something which APOPO says would require a human with a metal detector one to four days.

Photo from PDSA / YouTube

Thus far, Magawa has sniffed out 39 mines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance, making him APOPO's most successful rat

It is estimated that around three million landmines have not yet been found and are littered around Cambodia. These hidden mines have led to thousands of casualties.

Photo from PDSA / YouTube

There is also potential for these hero rats to be trained to detect Covid-19.

At the moment, Magawa himself is close to retirement, where he can then look forward to more of his favourite food of peanuts and bananas, and a life of play and exercise.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from PDSA / YouTube

Vivian Balakrishnan to UN: No nation safe until everyone is safe from Covid-19 together

First time in history the UN General Assembly holding its annual session virtually.

September 27, 2020, 11:57 AM

Twitter user who tried to cancel Xiaxue now embroiled in legal proceedings

Messy.

September 27, 2020, 11:33 AM

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, dies in apparent suicide

Tragic.

September 27, 2020, 11:24 AM

S'pore man shares experience of family life marked by poverty, bankruptcy & alcoholism

Stories of Us: Muhammad Shawal Bin Jumari lived through it all in a one-room rental flat, before one day deciding that something had to be done.

September 27, 2020, 11:19 AM

Sorry, but do we really need PW as an A-level subject to learn how to do projects?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 27, 2020, 11:11 AM

Mahathir says he won't contest upcoming election as he would be 98 then

People will die if election called now during Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

September 27, 2020, 10:38 AM

Zubir Said rebelled against his father & pursued music as he was tired of having to 'do the right thing'

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 27, 2020, 10:23 AM

S'pore employees allowed to return to workplace from Monday, Sep. 28, 2020

Some cannot wait to go back.

September 27, 2020, 03:44 AM

Brighton hits bar 5 times against Man United, loses 3-2 to 99th minute penalty

What a match.

September 26, 2020, 10:49 PM

3 new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases, 1 community case on Sep. 26

There were five imported cases reported today.

September 26, 2020, 10:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.