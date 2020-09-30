DPM Heng Swee Keat to give ministerial statement on Oct. 5 before debate on Supplementary Supply Bill

Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Finance, Heng Swee Keat will be speaking in Parliament about Singapore's progress in its fight against Covid-19 and the country's fiscal position in the upcoming Parliament sitting on Monday, Oct. 5.

Heng announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep. 30) that Parliament will also be tabling a Supplementary Supply Bill to reallocate resources for the measures announced in his ministerial statement which he gave in August.

Ministerial statement will provide overview of Covid-19 situation

Heng stated that his ministerial statement will provide an overview of the progress of Singapore's fight against Covid-19, the country's fiscal position, and strategies for Singapore to come out stronger from the pandemic crisis, both as an economy and a society.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Heng's ministerial statement is meant to give context for the Supplementary Supply Bill, which will be tabled in Parliament.

The bill will include legislative provisions about how resources will be reallocated for the measures announced in Heng's Aug. 17 ministerial statement.

Parliament will debate the Bill and the announced measures, said Heng.

He wrote:

"Our collective efforts as a nation have paid off so far. We are now seeing low community transmission, but we must remain vigilant. We are progressively reopening our economy, in a safe manner. But there is much uncertainty ahead, and many people are understandably anxious about their jobs."

