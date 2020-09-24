In the middle of Seletar Aerospace Park is a wetlands 20 minutes by bus from Sengkang

If you're looking for a rustic green getaway for the day, you could consider visiting Hampstead Wetlands Park in Seletar.

Here's what the park looks like:

What visitors can expect

According to the National Parks' Board, the wetlands is located in the middle of JTC's Seletar Aerospace Park and features boardwalks and a nature trail so visitors can spot flora and fauna, such as birds and insects.

The park has an untouched forested area, alongside the nature trail and features an enhanced wetland habitat.

As part of Singapore's City in Nature concept, Hampstead Wetlands Park has been restored in the midst of industrial estates and urban areas.

This is also an example of a nature-based solution to cool the environment and enhance habitats for wildlife and reduce the impact of climate change.

A quick search on Google Maps shows that it only takes 20 minutes to get to the park from Sengkang MRT via bus:

You can also consider cafe-hopping before or after heading to the park, as there are a few cafes in the area, such as Wheeler's Estate, and Wildseed Cafe & Bar at The Summerhouse:

You can find out more about Hampstead Wetlands Park here.

