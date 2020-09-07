Haidilao opening 13th outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Haidilao will be opening its 13th Singapore outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Located at level B2, next to Tim Ho Wan

This was reported by Money Digest on September 6, with multiple photos of construction hoardings featuring the hotpot chain's iconic red and white colour scheme, and the words "Haidilao Hot Pot COMING SOON".

From the photos, the outlet seems to span quite a huge area.

According to Money Digest, the outlet will be located at level B2, next to Tim Ho Wan.

There is no indication of the opening date, but we have reached out to the hot pot chain to verify this.

Haidilao was founded by Chengdu native Zhang Yong in 1994.

As of 2019, the business operated restaurants all over the world in places like China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, the United States of America, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Haidilao founder is richest man in Singapore

The global appetite for hot pot has definitely earned Zhang quite a tidy sum of money.

In 2019, Zhang, who currently holds Singapore citizenship, made his debut on Forbes's list of Singapore's 50 richest with a net worth of US$13.8 billion (S$19.2 billion).

In 2020, he made his way to the top of the list by adding US$5.2 billion to his net worth, which now totals US$19 billion (S$26 billion).

According to Forbes, Zhang never finished high school and did not know how to prepare the typical Sichuan hot pot when he first started.

He started the business with three friends (one of whom became his wife) who helped with seed money. However, Zhang himself ran the place.

As of this year, the hot pot chain has done US$3.8 billion in sales.

