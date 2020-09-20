Back

Haidilao Clarke Quay offering 1-for-1 Weekday Set Lunch from S$15.80 till Oct. 31

The set meal does not include soup base, sauces, beverages, fruits and snacks.

Siti Hawa | September 20, 2020, 02:24 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Haidilao's Clarke Quay outlet is offering a one-for-one deal on their Weekday Set Lunch till Oct. 31, 2020.

They are priced at S$15.80 each, and diners can choose between four sets which comprises of meat and vegetables:

  • Chicken Slices Set

  • Fish Slices Set

  • Mutton Slices Set

  • U.S. Beef Slices Set

Details

Photo via Capitaland

While every set meal includes selected meat and vegetables platter, it does not include soup base, sauces, beverages, fruits and snacks.

However, diners can opt for the seasoning buffet and beverage buffet for S$4 per person and S$3 per person respectively.

The promotion is valid from Monday to Friday, from 10:30am to 5pm.

Do note that a minimum of two people are required to enjoy the promotion.

Haidilao Clarke Quay

Address: 3D River Valley Road, #02-04 Clarke Quay, 179023

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10:30am to 6am

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Google Maps and Haidilao on Facebook

Yes, I interviewed ex-RSAF general & MP Gan Siow Huang. No, I didn’t sign any extra duties.

Corporal meets Brigadier General.

September 20, 2020, 12:45 PM

Shanmugam on govt's aim for women development: 'S'pore a place where every young girl can achieve their fullest potential'

Sessions and dialogues on gender equality will lead to a white paper on women's issues in the first half of 2021.

September 20, 2020, 12:30 PM

MSF launches dialogue series to address issues women face at home, schools, workplaces & community

More will be done to examine issues that affect women.

September 20, 2020, 12:01 PM

Yes, you can see the Blue Moon from S'pore on Halloween 2020. No, it's not blue in colour.

It's just a name farmers used to give to an extra full moon so it doesn't mess up their schedule.

September 20, 2020, 05:30 AM

Scalpers selling pre-ordered PS5 on Carousell for up to S$1,499, more than double retail price

Scalpers at it again.

September 19, 2020, 11:38 PM

24-year-old woman arrested after allegedly crashing car into Jalan Berseh playground

She was allegedly driving the vehicle without the owner's consent.

September 19, 2020, 11:02 PM

Hillion Mall & Dunlop St shop: New locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

15 new cases today (Sep. 19).

September 19, 2020, 10:40 PM

S'porean socio-political site New Naratif condemns police report filed for elections breach, says it's PAP taking 'revenge'

The website alleged that the attacks were 'politically motivated.'

September 19, 2020, 08:34 PM

Lorry driver in viral incident signs confidential compensation agreement after wrongly jailed for 2 extra days

The State Courts are also reviewing the matter.

September 19, 2020, 06:10 PM

3 dogs that died in Sembawang temple fire were trapped on 2nd floor, temple clarifies

They wanted to address the 'misinformation' spreading online.

September 19, 2020, 05:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.