Haidilao Clarke Quay offering 1-for-1 Weekday Set Lunch from S$15.80 till Oct. 31

Haidilao's Clarke Quay outlet is offering a one-for-one deal on their Weekday Set Lunch till Oct. 31, 2020.

They are priced at S$15.80 each, and diners can choose between four sets which comprises of meat and vegetables:

Chicken Slices Set

Fish Slices Set

Mutton Slices Set

U.S. Beef Slices Set

Details

While every set meal includes selected meat and vegetables platter, it does not include soup base, sauces, beverages, fruits and snacks.

However, diners can opt for the seasoning buffet and beverage buffet for S$4 per person and S$3 per person respectively.

The promotion is valid from Monday to Friday, from 10:30am to 5pm.

Do note that a minimum of two people are required to enjoy the promotion.

Haidilao Clarke Quay

Address: 3D River Valley Road, #02-04 Clarke Quay, 179023

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10:30am to 6am