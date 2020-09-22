18-metre life-sized Gundam figure in Japan seen moving & bending the knee

In August, a life-sized Gundam statue was erected at the Yamashita Pier in Yokohama, Japan.

The figure stands at a height of 18 metres, and weighs 25 tons (roughly 22,679kg).

Twitter user captures video of moving Gundam statue

While it was previously teased by the creators that the statue will be the first life-sized Gundam with the ability to move, the figure has finally been caught in action.

The observation deck housing the Gundam statue has not officially opened, but a Twitter user happened to be in the vicinity when the Gundam was undergoing some tests.

The user managed to capture moments of the massive Gundam in motion, moving its limbs like it was walking and kneeling on one knee.

In another video uploaded by the same user, the Gundam was seen turning its head.

The Gundam also raised its arm, pointing its finger to the sky, maybe a familiar sight for some fans.

This is the same pose that the original RX-78-2 Gundam pulled in the 1979 "Mobile Suit Gundam" animation, also known as the "Last Shooting Stance".

While it is unknown whether this will be the actual speed of the Gundam's movement at the official opening, the Twitter user uploaded a video of the Gundam's movement five times the original speed.

Another user uploaded what the Gundam could look like if it was moving 10 times faster than it was at the test.

While this isn't Japan's first massive Gundam statue, this Gundam, the RX-78FOO will be the first Gundam statue with the ability to move.

The official opening of the Gundam that was initially slated for October has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Japan, but this little teaser for Gundam fans will have to do for now.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via @nansei2/Twitter