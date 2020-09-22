Gucci selling jeans & overalls with algae-like stains for S$1,000

High fashion brands subvert mainstream culture by slapping ridiculous prices on regular pieces of clothing and turning ubiquitous objects into must-have accessories.

An IKEA bag was turned into a Balenciaga bag, a nasi lemak packet was transformed into a clutch, and Bottega Veneta put instant noodles on heels.

Dirty denim clothing

A fashion item that has recently been launched by high fashion brand, Gucci, features pants that will make you look blue collar, or rolled around on a wet grass patch.

The pants cost £650 (S$1,000), according to the online store.

Here's a closer look at the pants which were made with "light blue eco washed organic denim with stain effect":

If you have more money to waste and a love for stained clothes, the brand even offers dirty-looking overalls for £850 (S$1480).

Here's a part of the product's description, which calls the item "stained-like" and highlighted how it uses techniques that "blur the line between vintage and contemporary":

"[...] this denim overall is crafted from organic cotton and specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect. Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary."

Marketed as eco-friendly

On the plus side, the products are marketed on the site as being "eco" with 100 per cent organic cotton, which allegedly does not use "harmful chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilisers, and incorporates methods that respect biodiversity and ecosystems, improve soil quality, and reduce water consumption".

For those of us who don't have a thousand dollars to spend on these pants, we can consider making this a DIY project the next time we go on a picnic.

Top images via Gucci.com