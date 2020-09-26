Back

New 15km green corridor with nature-based amenities to connect East Coast Park & Changi Beach Park

More greenery.

Ashley Tan | September 26, 2020, 01:00 PM

As part of Singapore's move to transform into a City in Nature, the National Parks Board (NParks) has been developing more green spaces around the island.

This includes combining various patches of greenery and wetlands to form a 400ha Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network, as well as establishing a new Lim Chu Kang Nature Park.

On Sep. 26, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced plans to further enhance the greenery and liveability for those residing in the east.

New green corridor

A new central green corridor around 15km long will be developed to connect East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park.

The corridor will stretch through New Upper Changi Road and Loyang Way.

Photo from NParks

A network of community corridors will also be built to link the central corridor to other parks and gardens.

Pedestrians can look forward to lusher greenery along these roadside pathways, which will provide a cooler environment.

A variety of trees and shrubs will be planted to form these Nature Ways, which can emulate a forest landscape.

There are currently 34 Nature Ways in Singapore around 130km long in total.

NParks plans to expand this to 300km by 2030.

Not only do pedestrians benefit from the views along these Nature Ways, this corridor network also help to connect fragmented pockets of green spaces, which will allow wildlife to freely and easily travel through.

Corridor will be connected to nature-based amenities

Here are some artist impressions of what the corridors will look like before and after the enhancement.

Upper Changi Road East

Photo from NParks

Photo from NParks

Upper Changi Road North

Photo from NParks

Photo from NParks

New nature-based amenities will also be constructed and connected to the network of corridors.

These amenities include community gardens, therapeutic gardens — where therapeutic horticulture programmes for seniors can be hosted at — and nature playgardens such as the one at HortPark.

There is currently no estimated time of completion for the central green corridor, but there are plans to make the entire route bicycle-friendly as well.

In the meantime, NParks will be engaging the community and residents on these plans to gather feedback and address any concerns.

Residents can thus also be involved to help conceptualise and develop programmes for these green spaces.

Top photo from NParks

