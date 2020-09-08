S'pore tech company launches 24/7 GPS for tracking children at S$25 a month

Homegrown tech company myFirst is launching a service that will allow parents to track their offspring 24/7.

The service

"Stay Connected with your Loved Ones” provides unlimited GPS tracking, messaging, voice, and video call services for S$25 a month.

This means you will know where your spawn is roaming, whenever you want to know it. As long as you pay S$25 a month.

The fee also includes a kid's smartwatch, a parent's application, connectivity, data storage, and server application.

While the GPS smartwatch, called myFirst Fone S2, comes on a rental basis, it will be yours after 12 months of subscription.

Functions

myFirst Fone S2 has a built-in 2MP camera for video calls and taking selfies.

Children can also text and send voice messages with the watch, which has touchscreen functionality.

Use the Classroom Mode, which can be set for specified period, to minimise distractions during learning.

The Geo Fencing Area Alert will send you a notification once your child crosses the designated safety zone, while kids in trouble can use the Fone's SOS button to send a distress signal to their parent's smartphone.

All data connectivity are SSL encrypted for complete privacy, the company adds.

StarHub is the telco provider for this service, which will launch on Sep. 7.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson for StarHub said that it is a commercial engagement with Oaxis, who owns the myFirst collection.

The telco will be supplying SIM cards and mobile services that power the smartwatches.

Although the company says they are homegrown, its site lists Singapore under "the rest of the world" for shipping destinations.

A site listing reveals that they have recently been incorporated in Singapore on Apr. 6, 2020.

You can find out more about the service here, nonetheless.

