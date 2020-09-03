Back

S'pore ghost hunter baffles internet with paranormal observations of NEX cinema accident

?????

Zhangxin Zheng | September 03, 2020, 12:06 PM

A recent accident involving the collapse of a ventilator at Shaw Theatres at NEX shopping mall had many taken aback.

The dramatic crash resulted in two injured moviegoers.

As a precautionary measure, all Shaw cinemas are under inspection. Investigations are ongoing as well.

While many question if there was negligence in the maintenance of the cinema, one Master June Teo has an unorthodox explanation for the incident, since it happened during seventh lunar month.

Ghost hunter claims to see ghosts and black shadow monster from photos

She started her Facebook post with some context of what had happened, saying that it is unknown what caused the ventilator to collapse:

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

Subsequent images show photos of the accident that have been circulating online.

Teo drew a few circles on the photos and indicated where she claims to see ghosts and a "black shadow monster".

Here's one photo where she apparently sees over 20 ghosts in one corner, as circled:

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

Pretty cramped for 20 pax. Hmmm.

Other observations that she made from the photos:

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

When asked how she managed to see the supernatural from photos, Teo replied she used "The Eye".

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

Gets pawned by netizens

The post has since been shared over 1,500 times on Facebook, mostly by netizens who were baffled or amused by Teo.

Teo's post appears to have been shared among Malaysians as well.

Here are some comments made by netizens when they share Teo's posts:

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

via Master June Teo/Facebook.

Welp.

Top photos via Master June Teo's Facebook

