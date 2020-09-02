G-Shock S'pore to release rainbow chrome designs under Intergalactic Dreams & Volcanic Lightning series

If you were mesmerised by G-Shock's MTG-B1000RB-2A watch with the rainbow ion plating, here's another series of watches for you.

Casio is releasing its Intergalactic Dreams series this September.

This series consists of four shock-resistant watches inspired by the popular GA-110 series, with a forged metal bezel.

Here's a quick look at the watches:

GM-110

The GM-110 features a silver-coloured bezel.

It will retail for S$279.

GM-110G

The GM-110G features a gold-coloured bezel.

It will retail for S$319.

GM-110B

The GM-110B features a black base tone accented by a multi-colour dial in hues including blue, purple and green.

It will retail for S$319.

GM-110RB

The GM-110RB features a bezel treated with rainbow ion-plating with vivid reds and blues colouring the dial, band and other parts.

The retail price has not been released.

Available from Sep. 11

The Intergalactic Dreams series is shock and water-resistant for up to 200 metres.

It also has a full auto-calendar and the Super Illuminator feature to ensure visibility.

The series will be released on Sep. 11, 2020 at all G-shock stores with the exception of the GM-110RB (rainbow model), which will be available in late September.

Here are their full specs:

More details on the watch's price and availability will be posted to G-Shock's Facebook and Instagram page.

Volcanic lightning watch

On Sep. 1, G-Shock also shared that it will be releasing its limited-edition Metal-Twisted G-Shock watch.

The MTG-B1000VL is a multi-coloured design featuring hues of blue, purple and gold that is said to represent volcanic lightning.

It also has a rainbow-coloured bezel finished with ion plating.

Top image courtesy of Casio G-Shock.