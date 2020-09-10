Back

Furama Riverfront offering work-from-hotel passes for S$15/day with free flow drinks & S$10 dining credit

WFH = work-from-hotel

Tanya Ong | September 10, 2020, 01:44 PM

Furama Riverfront is looking to meet the needs of those who want a change of environment from working from home in Singapore.

The hotel, which is located along Havelock Road, is offering work-from-hotel passes for S$15 per day.

With this pass, guests can work in various areas within the hotel, such as The Waterfall Lounge, The Square, Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant, as well as the hotel lobby.

Free flow drinks, and dining credit

For the daily pass, guests are entitled to benefits including:

  • Free flow coffee, tea, juices and soft drinks, served at the Waterfall Lounge

  • High speed wifi access

  • S$10 dining credits for all restaurants and food counters in the hotel. Dining credits can be used with other promotional offers or discounts.

  • Access to meeting spaces, with presentation equipment provided upon request and subject to availability. The first hour is complimentary, after which, charges will be applied for the room and the presentation equipment.

  • 10 per cent off total bill at any restaurants in the hotel, which can be used multiple times during the validity of the Daily Pass, but will not be applicable with other promotional offers or items.

  • Parking coupon for the bearer of the voucher

Mail service by the concierge and certain printing services are also offered complimentary.

See the full list of benefits here.

The Waterfall Lounge is open seven days a week, from 9am to 10:30pm, unless it is closed for private events or weddings. In such instances, another venue will be made available.

A monthly pass is also available for S$250 per month.

You can find more details on the pass here.

Top photo via Furama Riverfront.

