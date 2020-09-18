'Freegans' in S'pore collect 524 oranges in over 8 hours on last day of Hungry Ghost Month

The last day of the Hungry Ghost Month on Sep. 16 saw the ashes of hell notes piled up in bins, sticks of candles lit up at roadsides and pavements, and as one group of Singaporeans discovered, plenty of leftover fruits and food from offerings for the departed.

One group, comprising Singaporean Daniel Tay and some friends, who are self-proclaimed "freegans" — individuals who reject consumerism and seek to reduce waste — went on a hunt to rescue food leftover outside.

Successful orange hunt

Previously on Sep. 2, Tay and others went on an "impromptu orange hunt".

The hunt proved to be quite a success with Tay finding 122 oranges, two pineapples, two apples, and a bunch of bananas — a 50 per cent improvement on their haul from a previous night.

On Wednesday, the group recovered even more leftover food.

This was what they managed to collect in roughly eight hours and 42 minutes.

524 oranges

108 apples

2 pineapples

24 bananas

24 rambutans

146 duku and longans

178 sweets

12 otak-otak & misc

5 pears

Here's a documentation of how much they rescued.

Tay added that this meant they managed to collect an average of 2.7 oranges per minute, higher than the average of one orange per minute during their "hunt" two weeks ago.

Tay said that this was a new record for their "orange hunt".

In his post, Tay also shared some tips on how to raise their efficiency at collecting oranges.

This includes bringing shopping bags or baskets, having walkie-talkies to communicate with each other, and visiting areas that they are familiar with.

Although some might be apprehensive about taking food meant for the departed, Tay explained his rationale.

He stated that the food can be removed once the lighted incense has burned out, as that meant that "our friends from another world" have already finished eating.

However, one should still thank the spirits.

Top photo from Daniel Tay / FB