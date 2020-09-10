Taiwanese toast café Fong Sheng Hao opening 2nd outlet at NEX shopping mall

Fong Sheng Hao is known for selling Taiwanese breakfast and brunch.

It is apparently one of the top 10 breakfast shops in Taipei, selling milk toast, milk tea, and Lu Rou Fan (braised pork rice).

Here are some photos of what's on their menu:

Fong Sheng Hao opened its first outlet at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall (PLQ) a year ago.

It was the first outlet outside of Taiwan.

On Sep. 7, Fong Sheng Hao posted a mosaic photo which looks like NEX shopping mall, announcing that it will be opening the second outlet soon.

The post also wrote: "NEXt Chapter, are you ready for us?"

No further details have been announced yet, except that there will be an "exciting new design outlook."

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Wikipedia and Fong Sheng Hao/Instagram