Back

Taiwanese toast café Fong Sheng Hao opening 2nd outlet at NEX shopping mall

New breakfast and brunch place for the northeasters.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 10, 2020, 11:54 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Fong Sheng Hao is known for selling Taiwanese breakfast and brunch.

It is apparently one of the top 10 breakfast shops in Taipei, selling milk toast, milk tea, and Lu Rou Fan (braised pork rice).

 

Here are some photos of what's on their menu:

via Fong Sheng Hao/Instagram.

via Fong Sheng Hao/Instagram.

via Fong Sheng Hao/Instagram.

Fong Sheng Hao opened its first outlet at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall (PLQ) a year ago.

It was the first outlet outside of Taiwan.

On Sep. 7, Fong Sheng Hao posted a mosaic photo which looks like NEX shopping mall, announcing that it will be opening the second outlet soon.

The post also wrote: "NEXt Chapter, are you ready for us?"

No further details have been announced yet, except that there will be an "exciting new design outlook."

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Wikipedia and Fong Sheng Hao/Instagram

'Bean sprout' turned out to be maggot in laksa delivered to S'pore man

Aiyo.

September 10, 2020, 11:53 AM

Massive online book sale in S'pore sees 50%-90% off brand new books from Oct. 15-18, 2020

Buy your house down.

September 10, 2020, 10:20 AM

URA: 17 people fined for breaching 5-person rule, 2 Clarke Quay bars ordered to cease dine-in activities

7 F&B outlets fined for failing to ensure safe management measures.

September 10, 2020, 09:19 AM

Lawyer Anil Balchandani talks about why he defended helper Parti Liyani in new video by HOME

Going to trial and appealing verdict took longer than pleading guilty and going to jail.

September 10, 2020, 02:42 AM

MOH: No more warnings, F&B outlets that breach Covid-19 rules to be penalised instantly

No more warning.

September 10, 2020, 12:04 AM

No new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, one case from community

A 6-year old boy was among the imported Covid-19 cases today.

September 09, 2020, 10:56 PM

Pulut Hitam Tarts available at Paris Baguette S'pore from Sep. 12, 2020

One of the six flavours available.

September 09, 2020, 07:10 PM

You can self-check if you've visited same place as an infectious Covid-19 case from Sep. 10

This will let you know if you've visited the same venues at the same time as Covid-19 cases, based on your own SafeEntry records.

September 09, 2020, 06:57 PM

Nationwide distribution of TraceTogether tokens starting Sep. 14

Balakrishnan emphasised that a higher adoption rate makes the programme more effective.

September 09, 2020, 06:55 PM

Visitors with travel history to India need Covid-19 test before departing for S'pore starting Sep. 17, 2020

In response to the surge in imported cases from India.

September 09, 2020, 06:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.