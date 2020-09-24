Back

Five Guys opening 2nd outlet at Serangoon Nex

Property prices at Serangoon going up at this rate.

Mandy How | September 24, 2020, 06:23 PM

U.S. burger chain Five Guys is opening its second outlet in the heartlands, at Nex shopping centre in Serangoon.

North-easties can expect the outlet in early 2021.

Similar to the Plaza Singapura outlet, it will offer dine-in, takeaway, and delivery options.

The brand is known for their customisable burgers with unlimited toppings.

View this post on Instagram

We dare you – put a 🥓 emoji in the comments if this pic made you think about having our BLT sandwich for dinner. (📸: gudefude) ________ #fiveguys #fiveguyssingapore #fiveguysburgerandfries #whatsfordinner #whatsfordinnertonight #burgerdinner #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgeats #whati8today

A post shared by Five Guys Singapore (@fiveguyssingapore) on

Prices start from S$11 for a "little" burger, and go up to S$17 for a bacon-cheeseburger.

Hotdogs, milkshakes, and fries are also on the menu.

View this post on Instagram

We love a great pairing. Like burgers and fries. Or summer and milkshakes. Or all of them together. (📸: @feedmethatnow) ________ #fiveguys #fiveguyssingapore #fiveguysburgersandfries #milkshakemonday #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgeats #whati8today

A post shared by Five Guys Singapore (@fiveguyssingapore) on

Five Guys, which is brought in by the Zouk Group, arrived to staggering queues in December 2019.

Nex has been acquiring some exciting new tenants lately, such as Beauty in The Pot and homegrown bubble tea brand Fruce.

Top image via Five Guys Singapore

