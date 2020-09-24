Five Guys opening 2nd outlet at Serangoon Nex

U.S. burger chain Five Guys is opening its second outlet in the heartlands, at Nex shopping centre in Serangoon.

North-easties can expect the outlet in early 2021.

Similar to the Plaza Singapura outlet, it will offer dine-in, takeaway, and delivery options.

The brand is known for their customisable burgers with unlimited toppings.

Prices start from S$11 for a "little" burger, and go up to S$17 for a bacon-cheeseburger.

Hotdogs, milkshakes, and fries are also on the menu.

Five Guys, which is brought in by the Zouk Group, arrived to staggering queues in December 2019.

Nex has been acquiring some exciting new tenants lately, such as Beauty in The Pot and homegrown bubble tea brand Fruce.

Top image via Five Guys Singapore